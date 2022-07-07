Emma Watson is not afraid to innovate with groundbreaking looks and so she appeared at the Schiaparelli parade

Without intending to, she captures all eyes, not only for being the owner of a unique beauty or for her professionalism in the acting field, but for the values ​​she transmits, for how she stands before the world sure of herself and what she communicates, determined, because in recent years it has become an emblem of struggle and is an example both for his colleagues and for all his followers.

It is unusual to see pose Emma Watson before the cameras, since the interpreter usually leads a life away from the spotlight, focused on her career and her work as an activist. Perhaps that is why she arouses so much interest when she occasionally shows up at an event. And that is precisely what happened when the protagonist of Harry Potter appeared in Paris to attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fall-winter 2022 fashion show.

The firm, which is worshiped by celebrities such as Beyonce either Vanessa Hudgens, and in charge of making the viral dress that Adele wore during his concert in Hyde Park, he presented a collection true to his style. She is sober, maximalist, with big hats and opulent jewelry. It turned out to be a theatrical spectacle for which her assistants dressed accordingly, with the sole exception of Emma, whose look surprised to get completely out of the mold.

Emma Watson in Paris.

While other celebrities and influencers opted for black evening dresses, suits with jackets and pants, or flowing blouses, Emma Watson He decided to move away from the formal label to bet on a set of rock airs in which comfort prevailed. She chose dark gray distressed skinny jeans, which he paired with platform Dr. Martens boots, an alternative to the heels he often includes in his choices.

In fact, she wore a similar model during the Earthshot Award gala, presented by Kate Middleton and Prince William, proof that the British woman is not afraid to innovate with groundbreaking looks, regardless of the type of celebration she attends.

Of course, as is usual in parades, emma included in his outfit a garment from the new spring-summer collection of the Italian fashion house. It is this oversize jacket with XL shoulder pads, a tribute to the founder of the firm: it is elsa schiaparelli who is credited with first using shoulder pads, which introduced trends in the 1930s and have been around on and off ever since.

Hunter Schaffer with Emma Watson.

Once inside the parade, we could see the actress share the moment with a very special colleague: Hunter Shaffer She also came as a guest, wearing a black minidress with matching long gloves and gold jewelry. She has also become a fashion icon, a field in which she began her career before turning her model facet around to try out the world of acting. Since her passing through euphoriait is usual to see the also actress pose in the presentations of the big firms.