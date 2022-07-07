Entertainment

Emma Watson is not afraid to innovate with groundbreaking looks and so she appeared at the Schiaparelli parade

Without intending to, she captures all eyes, not only for being the owner of a unique beauty or for her professionalism in the acting field, but for the values ​​she transmits, for how she stands before the world sure of herself and what she communicates, determined, because in recent years it has become an emblem of struggle and is an example both for his colleagues and for all his followers.

It is unusual to see pose Emma Watson before the cameras, since the interpreter usually leads a life away from the spotlight, focused on her career and her work as an activist. Perhaps that is why she arouses so much interest when she occasionally shows up at an event. And that is precisely what happened when the protagonist of Harry Potter appeared in Paris to attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fall-winter 2022 fashion show.

