Emma Watson is not pregnant. The news was April Fool’s Day

Emma Watson pregnant? The news launched yesterday, apparently, was the result of an “April Fool’s Day” joke. This was confirmed by the page Instagram “eateseseirremastowithharry“. The editorial staff of “Informa Press” apologize for having believed, like many others, in the joke social.

Emma Watson pregnant? The news was denied

Emma Watson pregnant: this was read yesterday in social network and in the pages dedicated to the actress and the entire saga of Harry Potter. However, just this morning, the news of the “April FoolIs cast faster than a spell with a wand. The beautiful Emma Watson is not pregnant. The joke, which yesterday was shared by the page Instagram “eateseseirimastoconharry”, Impressed all 275 thousand followers. Immediately, we were catapulted to count the months of absence from the spotlight compared to those of pregnancy. Research on the mysterious has begun Leo Robinton, a Californian lover and entrepreneur who until yesterday had remained completely anonymous. In short, according to the comments of the users and the coincidences on the life of the actress, it seemed to be really in front of the good news.

The editorial staff of “Inform Press”He apologizes to his readers for believing, like so many others, in the April Fool’s joke.

Emma Watson pregnant: here are the other sensational “April fools”

“Emma Watson Pregnant” wasn’t the only sensational joke on April 1st. To bounce on social network it was also “Tiffany & Co.”The jewelry company of New York has made a new version of the logo appear on its profiles bright yellow. “Introducing our new house color”: We present the new color of our home. So reads the caption below the photo, depicting the new (false) color proposed.

April fools even at home “Volkswagen“, in the United States. To underline the electric breakthrough in the carmaker, the company name was changed to “Voltswagen“. At first, the announcement was made both on official channels Twitter than from some world media. Also there Volkswagen German shared a press release on their website. Once “April Fool” was declared, the news was removed from all official sites and channels.