Emma Watson is open-hearted about Harry Potter

Emma Watson speaks with an open heart of the Harry Potter saga: “It was my home, my family …”.

After dreaming of this moment for so many years, it is finally about to happen. 20 years after the release of the first chapter Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the cast is ready to reunite at the place where it all began, at Hogwarts.

The news was announced in recent days by Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will reunite with other cast members for a special television retrospective dedicated to this 20th anniversary. When this surprise was announced, some actors immediately took it back to communicate it to their fans. Emma Watson reported the announcement and indulged in beautiful words.

Read also Do you remember Lupine in Harry Potter? You won’t recognize it today!

“Harry Potter was my home, my family…”: Emma Watson talks about the much-loved saga

Harry Potter actors are ready to leave us speechless. The cast of the saga will join for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” on the film set in London where the first film was shot. The special will air January 1st on the HBO Max streaming platform.

Read also Harry Potter, it really happened: beyond belief

It was Warner Bros to make the announcement, taken up shortly after, by the actors of the saga. Emma Watson who played the brilliant witch Hermione Granger indulged in a special dedication: “Harry Potter was my home, my family and my world and Hermione is still my favorite fictional character. I am proud of those children who have grown up following that path. Looking at my colleagues, I am proud of the people they have become “.

The actress said she was proud of being kind to each other and helping each other. He thanked all the fans who made this possible, who continued to show their support. “I still miss the crew, thank you for your work … Happy 20th anniversary, we hope you enjoy the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”.