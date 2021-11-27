News

Emma Watson is open-hearted about Harry Potter

Emma Watson speaks with an open heart of the Harry Potter saga: “It was my home, my family …”.

After dreaming of this moment for so many years, it is finally about to happen. 20 years after the release of the first chapter Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the cast is ready to reunite at the place where it all began, at Hogwarts.

Open-hearted Emma Watson on Harry Potter (source getty)

The news was announced in recent days by Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will reunite with other cast members for a special television retrospective dedicated to this 20th anniversary. When this surprise was announced, some actors immediately took it back to communicate it to their fans. Emma Watson reported the announcement and indulged in beautiful words.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family…”: Emma Watson talks about the much-loved saga

Harry Potter actors are ready to leave us speechless. The cast of the saga will join for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” on the film set in London where the first film was shot. The special will be broadcast on the 1st …

