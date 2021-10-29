News

Emma Watson is preparing to become a director

Who does not form, stops. The “motivational” motto seems to have been made by Emma Watson who has decided to commit the lockdown time in a very particular way.
In the years of the pandemic, with the sets blocked and in which, above all, one was forced to stay at home for long periods, the actress and activist decided to make a “leap” not only metaphorically beyond the camera.

As she wrote herself on Instagram, in fact, the months of isolation were an opportunity to learn something new. To discover new dynamics. And to experience a new way of conceiving cinema. “Being behind the camera and learning how it works is the most powerful thing I learned in isolation,” wrote the actress. “As a girl, I always thought that the most fascinating and exciting thing could be to become someone’s ‘muse’; and of course, as women, we are a source of inspiration … but wow! It’s a whole other thing to be able to tell your own story that of other people “.

To give her public support for this decision, numerous colleagues including Reese Witherspoon who encouraged her with a “Come on E!” And who knows that the leap to directing is no closer than one might think. On the other hand, this lockdown has given many stories. And maybe, some, Emma Watson might already be ready to tell us some.

