Emma Watson is ready to return on one condition…

Actress Emma Watson who plays the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter would be ready to return to the saga, but she sets her conditions. This is what we know.

A potential new Harry Potter movie has been rumored for years, and every opportunity is a good one to ask old cast members if they’re ready to put on the wizarding cloak again. While Daniel Radcliffe has expressed his wish not to return as a wizard (we suspect that this may also depend on the size of the check), Emma Watson seems less closed on this subject.

The JK Rowling “problem”

Thus, Emma Watson could resume her role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter if JK Rowling is not involved in the project. It is a complex decision because for the time being the author participates in each of the film projects. Inevitably with this kind of decision it splits the community in two. Many do not understand Watson’s choice and believe that his entire career is due to JK Rowling. On the contrary, others believe that the decision is legitimate.

For the record, the Harry Potter writer is accused by the LGBT community of being transphobic. Especially after this Twitter message:

People who menstruate. I’m sure we had a word for these people before. Someone help me. Women? Do we? Fimmes?

Harry Potter: The Goose with the Golden Eggs

No matter what you think, Warner Bros. in any case declared his support for Rowling. It must be said that it seems difficult to make Harry Potter content without the agreement of its creator. It wouldn’t make sense and it would probably be legally impossible anyway.

What do you think of Emma Watson’s decision about Harry Potter? Does she spit in the soup? Or on the contrary is it a completely legitimate choice?