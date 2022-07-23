Emma Watson lights up the Schiaparelli show in slim jeans in Paris

Emma Watson created the surprise by showing up, in Paris, at the Haute Couture Schiaparelli show. The British actress has tamed chic style in her own way. Applause.

She is one of those figures who are still so dear to our hearts. Twenty years after the first episode of the “Harry Potter” saga, Emma Watson never ceases to captivate us with her face so inscribed in our memories, her talent and her style of dress. Because, beyond being an excellent apprentice witch, Emma Watson is also a formidable fashionista who knows how to dress in all circumstances. If in her daily life she will be a fan of casual pieces without the fuss, when a special occasion comes, she goes all out. But without changing who she is inside. Invited to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fall-winter 2022-2023 show, the famous actress wore a white shirt covered by a short black wool coat with oversized shoulders. But what caught our attention was his jeans! Original to the end of the ankles, Emma Watson has decided to wear gray denim pants absolutely cut close to the body. To complete the look, she fell in love with a Schiaparelli handbag, of course. “It’s Schiaparelli!” Not, Schiaparelli! “, could tell us his eternal character of Hermione Granger.

Slim jeans for a chic occasion?

