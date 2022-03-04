Emma Watson ‘lived in denial’ about her fame until she was 18

James 18 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 42 Views

Emma Watson is one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world. Thanks to her participation in the Harry Potter franchise, the actor has been in the spotlight from a very young age. Watson was only 9 years old when she was cast as Hermione Granger, which made her an overnight celebrity. Public interest in the activist only increased as the years passed. But despite his immense popularity, Watson denied his fame until he was 18 years old.

Despite her status as a movie star, Watson’s parents went to great lengths to ensure her life was normal. the noah The actor was not even aware of how much money he made from it. Harry Potter movies well into his teens. Additionally, the vast majority of Watson’s friends weren’t in the entertainment industry, which also helped her maintain some semblance of normalcy. All of these factors made it a little easier for her to the shining ring star to discount his status as a famous public figure.

