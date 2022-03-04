Emma Watson ‘lived in denial’ about her fame until she was 18

Emma Watson is one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world. Thanks to her participation in the Harry Potter franchise, the actor has been in the spotlight from a very young age. Watson was only 9 years old when she was cast as Hermione Granger, which made her an overnight celebrity. Public interest in the activist only increased as the years passed. But despite his immense popularity, Watson denied his fame until he was 18 years old.

Despite her status as a movie star, Watson’s parents went to great lengths to ensure her life was normal. the noah The actor was not even aware of how much money he made from it. Harry Potter movies well into his teens. Additionally, the vast majority of Watson’s friends weren’t in the entertainment industry, which also helped her maintain some semblance of normalcy. All of these factors made it a little easier for her to the shining ring star to discount his status as a famous public figure.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson denied her fame until she was 18 years old.

“I think when I finally started to realize that I was really famous, I lived in denial for as long as I could,” Watson shared with W Magazine. Saying to myself ‘Oh, I’m famous for two weeks when the Harry Potter the movie comes out and then everyone forgets who I am. until 18 years. I took the Oxford tube, which is a public bus, which went up and down from London. She got to the point where the fact that I was on the bus stretched from one extreme to the other and started to go totally crazy. And I would feel like ‘Why am I doing this to myself?’”

The ‘Harry Potter’ actor bought a sensible and affordable car despite having a lot of money

Finally, Watson was made aware of the fact that she was a bona fide celebrity. She stopped taking the bus and bought a car with some of her friends. Harry Potter cash. But even the car he bought was a pretty unorthodox choice for someone his age with such access to wealth. In a conversation with Interview magazine, Watson revealed that the first car he ever invested in was a Toyota Prius.

“I love the Prius, even if my friends say it’s ugly,” Watson explained. “They say I drive a brick. And, to be fair, it’s not the prettiest car on the road, but it’s good for the environment. He’s sensible and boring, like me.

Watson revealed that going to college and fighting for normality was his form of rebellion

But even after Watson faced her fame, she still fought for normalcy throughout. Unlike other celebrities, Watson has never had a bodyguard. Furthermore, he even attended Brown University and lived on campus with a roommate like any other student. This, Watson explained in the aforementioned interview with W Magazine, was his way of rebelling against his fame.

“It was probably not wise to go to college and live with a complete stranger who had no idea who they were,” Watson shared. “Or like, you know, sharing a bathroom with eight other people. That was my rebellion in a funny way, it was like my insistence on being normal and doing normal things. Every day was a new day and I just had to see how it went.”

