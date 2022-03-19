Emma Watson: look at the impressive truck that the actress drives

Emma Watson or better known as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. She is a young woman who shows that she has style and style is not enough to dress well, but she must also travel in elegant cars and according to her age.

March 18, 2022 3:34 p.m.

the young englishborn in France He has a peculiar taste for cars. tork In previous notes, he showed some of his most exotic cars, but they are not all. The actress was seen on several occasions getting out of luxury cars.

The investigation created by the medium, showed that Emma has an imposing cadillac-escaladea truck used by United States secret service agents, among other forces from the northern country.

Emma Watson getting out of her Escalade

These data show that this large vehicle is not only large, but also very comfortable at the same time. The model of the American brand has a 8 cylinders, 6.2 liters which are fed by two turbos, which develop 426 horsepower.

Another great attraction besides the engine is inside. Spacious, luxuries, all of those adjectives perfectly qualify what the Escalade is inside.

Emma Watson Escalade

In any case, the main rivals against which the Escalade are the Audi Q7, BMW X5 Series, Infiniti QX80, Lexus LX, Maserati Levante, Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, Porsche Cayenne and Land Rover Range Rover.

The actress had to pay 275 thousand dollars. Undoubtedly a bulky figure that not any car lover could buy from one day to the next.