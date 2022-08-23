Emma Watson makes her directorial debut with a stunning campaign for Prada

The star also plays the main role.

Emma Watson made her directorial debut directing a stunning campaign for Prada’s newest fragrance: Paradoxe. This new fragrance seeks to celebrate the multiple dimensions of women and to break the frames in which society seeks to put them. Emma Watson’s short film therefore plays on this idea of ​​multiple dimensions with an impressive visual.

In the one-minute-and-a-half-second video campaign, we see Emma Watson in different guises and in different scenes. The actress also takes care of the narration and she can be heard saying inspiring things like:

“Yes, sometimes I’m scared. But my dreams push me forward. I am associated with life itself. I am never the same. But I’m still myself.”

In an Instagram post, Emma Watson explains that when she was approached by Prada to be the face of their new fragrance, she asked if she could also direct the video campaign.

The brand accepted, and we must say that the result is frankly impressive and very artistic.

As Fashion Network reports, the actress explained in an interview that she hopes the values ​​embodied in Prada’s new fragrance encourage women to explore different sides of themselves and express who they really are.