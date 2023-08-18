Emma Watson – Marcia’s Opinion

have to Emma Watson In front of me in La Famosa I was inspired to use the time when our reeds talked about the saga that made it known, that reformed the childhood and adolescence of an entire generation, and about which I have so much to say. There are knowledge and things that more than once I have been classified as a geek. But instead, I decided to focus on praising his unwavering social commitment and humanitarian aid.

their adventures in the magical world of JK Rowling and it’s vox populi that’s practically he barbie And harry potter Is Ken in a losing battle who do you know, However, perhaps not many people know that he does magic in real life.

After graduating in English literature as well as becoming a world-renowned actress, she was named a United Nations Women’s Goodwill Ambassador for her social work in 2014 when she was 24, and later advocated for sustainable fashion. Recognized for when she was elected President. The sustainability committee of the Kering fashion group, which has a list of large luxury brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga or Saint Laurent.

Her participation in the ‘Green Carpet Challenge’ movement shows that glamor and eco-awareness can go hand in hand. She was also involved in the ‘HeForShe’ campaign, where she called on men to join the fight for gender equality.

She has been one of the public figures most involved in the feminist revolution. The visible face of the ‘Time’s Up’ movement, she has participated in demonstrations, meetings and all kinds of events in favor of gender equality and has not hesitated to voice the issue in her speeches whenever she has the opportunity.

Also this girl amenabar And Beautiful This flesh-and-blood man has expressed his passion for reading and importance of education on many occasions. She launched her online book club, ‘Our Shared Shelf’, to encourage discussion of feminist books and social issues. Every two months he proposes a book to his followers and debates with them.

You must have real powers to reach thirty to become a famous and talked about actress with money, and not be content to be in the cycle of recording and red carpet, but continue training, covering other areas. And above all, try to unite to make the real world a better place, in which unfortunately spells and potions don’t work.

In recent years, she has been a bit missing and has not been seen on the big screen since her role in little Women In 2019, so I ask her what’s up with her. He told me he is completing a master’s degree in creative writing at Oxford and then will be back in front of the camera on a project he can’t give me more details about that will go into production in early 2024.

I would also like to know what is your secret to maintaining a balance between success, acting, training and your humanitarian work, as it seems to be no easy task. He smiles and takes out something from his pocket. He has a time-turner in his hand. I already said.