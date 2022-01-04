Emma Watson mistaken for Emma Roberts: the mistake in the Harry Potter reunion

Not even wizards are perfect: JK Rowling, creator of the Wizarding World not only in bookstores but also at the cinema. Harry Potter’s mom (Salani’s flagship saga and one of the most listened to audiobook franchises for Audible) has set the rules pretty clear: not even death, in fact, can be bent to the will of spells, however powerful they are (Lord Voldemort has experienced it on his own skin).

Imagine, then, what can happen in a Muggle world without runes and potions. We must not go too far: not even the reunion Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts (available on Sky and Now) is free from errors and oversights.

The potterheads (fans of the wizard) have seen and reviewed the TV special so many times that they know it by heart and find the slightest inaccuracy. And in fact, the comments on social networks begin to rain underline the various oversights.

The first and most striking is about Emma Watson (Hermione): During the story, images of the actress on the film set are alternated with memories of the past. At one point she remembers family traditions as a child and a frame of a little girl having breakfast with Mickey Mouse ears appears on her head. Too bad it’s not her at all but a namesake, Emma Roberts, Julia’s niece /Pretty Woman in person.

A fan noticed this on Twitter and the producers applauded at a glance (certainly after firing and banishing some unfortunate intern from the wizarding world). The user noticed it because that same image was shared shortly before by Roberts on Instagram. The official note from HBO Max was not long in coming and immediately promises to correct and release the new version of the special shortly.

This situation has given way to a kind of error hunt which to tell the truth has immediately given its first fruits. The Weasley twins, George and Fred, are played by Oliver and James Phelps. In the story Rowling often makes sure that the two make fun of everyone, starting with the mother, about who actually is one and who the other. He must have also fallen for it the editor of the special, who reversed the names. Luckily Oliver took it well, in line with the character, and on Instagram he commented: “I guess after all these jokes year after year someone thought of taking revenge.” A better reaction could not have been expected from one of the creators of the Smash Shots.

And, as expected, the comment of Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) arrives on time, who in the post admits to being the culprit of the wrongdoing. In his usual role as peacemaker, Matthew Lewis (Neville) adds a hope, which is that the editors do not take it too much, on the other hand it is the fault of the twins if they often swap sides.

All this only confirms the power of Potter-Mania, especially in anticipation of the third chapter of Fantastic beasts, arriving in the hall on April 13 (Dumbledore’s Secrets). Meanwhile Sky dedicates a channel to the boy wizard until January 16, Amazon Prime Video makes the eight films of the mother saga available and Italia 1 starts the classic winter marathon on January 6.