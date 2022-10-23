Emma Watson, muse of the new Prada perfume

Became famous at an early age playing the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga from 2001 to 2011, the British star then moved on to more eclectic roles. In 2013, she notably played in the film The Bling Ring, written and directed by Sofia Coppola, two years later, she played a political opponent of the Pinochet dictatorship in 1970s Chile in the film Colonia, or slipped into the character of La Belle in Beauty and the Beast by Bill Condon in 2017.

Closely linked to a generation committed to change and emancipation, Emma Watson uses her influence to inspire and motivate audiences of all ages and genders, embodying the disruptive and inclusive spirit of Prada’s new women’s fragrance. This is an opportunity for the British actress to put on a new hat, since she signs the short film for perfume and takes her first steps as a director. Projected in the heart of a lush forest, Emma Watson appears free and liberated: “Why should I lock myself in a box? I prefer to celebrate my imperfections,” she admits in voice-over. An inspiring collaboration, which continues in front of the lens of photographer Harley Weir, who signs the images for the photo campaign.

“Prada has always ignored traditional beauty ideals and stood out for its desire to celebrate a femininity that challenges conventions. I am delighted to represent a perfume endowed with such a powerful philosophy and at the origin of responsible initiatives and to participate in this campaign in a concrete and relevant way”, Emma Watson.

“Elegant, independent, caring and committed, Emma Watson is determined to shake up the codes in a positive way.. She is the perfect embodiment of Prada’s new feminine fragrance. Her impressive career as an actress and activist is a real source of inspiration and testifies to her sincerity and her ability to reach a young and committed generation in search of authenticity”, Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager .

About the fragrance, Prada Paradoxe combines the contrasting expressions of classicism and avant-garde that are dear to the Italian house.. Under the artistic direction of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, a triangular bottle was born, a nod to the brand’s logo. The fragrance was created in six hands by master perfumers Nadège Le Garlantezec, Shyamala Maisondieu and Antoine Maisondieu. From the pink juice emanates an ultra-sensual faceted trail. Deceptively timeless, a bouquet of white flowers dominated by neroli, orange blossom and jasmine intersects with warm and vibrant high-tech notes of amber and musks.

“Prada Paradox”, eau de parfum, PRADA.