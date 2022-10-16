Emma Watson net worth: What is her fortune and how much did she earn from the Harry Potter saga?

Emma Watson is an actress, model and activist born on April 15, 1990 in Paris. However, she moved at the age of 5 to England with his British parents.

She became famous for her role as hermione granger in the saga of Harry Potter, earning tens of millions from his roles and from various endorsement companies like Calvin Klein, Lancome, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry.

Emma Watson’s first role brought her fame

Emma Watson She was six years old when she wanted to be an actress.

Watson attended the branch Stagecoach Theater Arts Oxford . emma received her first acting job when she was nine years old to play hermione granger.

During “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”the meeting program hbo max, Watson revealed that he planned to leave his role as hermione before filming the fifth movie.

I think he was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like he got to a tipping point where you thought, this is kind of like forever,” she said. Emma Watson at that moment.

Tom Felton the actor who gave life to the character of Draco Malfoy also pointed out the pressure he suffered Watson for being the only female protagonist of the saga.

“People definitely forget what he took on and how gracefully he did it. Dan and Rupert had each other. I had my cronies, while Emma was not only younger, she was alone,” she said. Felton.

Nevertheless, Emma Watson thought about leaving the successful film saga, it was the same love and support from the fans of Harry Potter which allowed him to find the confidence to stay as hermione.

“The fans really wanted you to be successful, and we all really rooted for each other. How cool is that?” Watson said.

Emma Watson net worth

According to celebrity net worth, Emma Watson has a net worth of $85 million.

Emma Watson won $70 million during the eight Harry Potter films$15 million for her role as Bella in Beauty and the Beast and $5 to $10 million a year in endorsements.

Watson is the sixth highest-paid actress in the world.