Emma Watson: New muse and director for Prada!

Little Emma Watson has come a long way from the benches of Hogwarts where she played the role of the brilliant Hermione Granger. It is indeed her role in the Harry Potter saga that made the actress known, today ranked as an international star! Presumably in a relationship with a billionaire, the activist actress is however not ready to follow up on the story of wizards. At least, she would only accept on one condition: that JK Rowling, the author of the saga, stay away from the project. And for good reason, their irreconcilable difference on the question of LGBTQ +. And Emma won her case since JK Rowling was ousted from the film which caused a lot of talk “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”.

Emma Watson directs her first commercial for Prada!

Actress and assertive activist, Emma Watson was already on all fronts! Adored by the public, appreciated by the entire celebrity sphere, she is undeniably an icon. Justin Bieber had also confided that he has long cracked on the beautiful actress. But it’s not just him! The list of contenders is long! However Emma, ​​discreet about her private life, seems to have found the shoe that suits her and is therefore no longer a heart to take. More than a pretty face, Emma takes a particular interest in her career and her artistic career. Today, she is launching a new challenge by directing the latest Prada campaign. A video that went around the web!

Shortly before the release of the campaign video, Emma Watson said on her Instagram account: “When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later, and I am able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. I could never have done this without my amazing team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, your commitment, your talent and your passion. My directorial debut and Prada’s new refillable fragrance, coming soon.” We let you judge for yourself, but for a first realization, we think it’s great art! Well done dear Emma.