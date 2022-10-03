Emma Watson on her baby photos in ‘Harry Potter’: ‘It’s so weird…’

Emma Watson’s baby photos have been a topic of conversation for a while or two. Just this year, the actor made headlines when HBO mistakenly attributed a baby photo of another famous actor to him. While he put together a montage for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts reunion special, the streaming service accidentally included a photo of Emma Roberts, claiming it was Watson.

Emma Watson, student of ‘Harry Potter’ | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Watson Confirms HBO Used Baby Photos of Emma Roberts in ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special

For his part, Watson seemed to take the problem in stride. On her Instagram page, she reposted Roberts’ baby photo. The photo in question shows the Aquamarine alum eating pancakes while wearing Minnie Mouse ears. Wasn’t that cute, @emmaroberts? #emmasistersforever,” Watson captioned the photo.

The Correct Baby Photos Of Watson Were Used In The 7th ‘Harry Potter’ Movie

But while Watson was credited with the wrong baby image for the reunion special, Warner Bros. got it right when it really mattered. Potterheads will remember that Watson’s real-life baby photos were used in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1. At the beginning of the film, Watson’s character Hermione is shown leaving the house. To protect her parents from possible dark forces, Hermione also erases her parents’ memories. This is shown visually when Hermione disappears from five photos with her parents.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/-H0JParMivs?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Couldn’t Wait For 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene To End

In a magazine, Watson confirmed that these were, in fact, her personal baby photos. “They were actually my baby photos,” the Noah’s student shared. “There’s one with me with my favorite thing. I had this towel with bunny ears on it and there’s a picture of that.”

Movie Star Explains Why It Was Weird To See Her Real-Life Baby Photos On Film

Moving on, Watson shared that her father provided her with the photos. Therefore, it was a surprise to her which ones appeared in the penultimate Harry Potter movie. “I didn’t know which ones they were going to use,” Watson admitted. “They just asked my dad if they could have some pictures of me when he was a kid and he handed me some.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/bxMiLwA3qQ4?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Rewrote Hermione’s Lines: “She Wouldn’t Say That”

Watson also admitted that seeing the photos in the film was a bit strange for her. According to the Brown University student, it was a journey to see her real life intertwined with the life of her character. “It is very strange to see those images mixed with these fake parents.”

Watson and his most famous character, Hermione, share much more than photos

We can imagine that it was strange for Watson to see photos of herself when she was young with people she didn’t know very well. However, it seems that her and Hermione’s entanglement goes far beyond baby photos. Watson has shared that she lent so much of herself to Hermione over the years that it was sometimes hard to tell where she left off and the witch began. Furthermore, Watson has shared that even her close friends sometimes have trouble separating her from her famous character.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/jYiGXxGb_nc?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Considering Watson spent a full decade playing Hermione in her most formative years, it’s no wonder she and the character share similarities. And while it may have been strange for her to see baby photos of her in the seventh Harry Potter movie, it certainly was a compelling cinematic moment.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson had to move into a hotel after being cast