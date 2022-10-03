Entertainment

Emma Watson on her baby photos in ‘Harry Potter’: ‘It’s so weird…’

Emma Watson’s baby photos have been a topic of conversation for a while or two. Just this year, the actor made headlines when HBO mistakenly attributed a baby photo of another famous actor to him. While he put together a montage for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts reunion special, the streaming service accidentally included a photo of Emma Roberts, claiming it was Watson.

Emma Watson, student of ‘Harry Potter’ | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Watson Confirms HBO Used Baby Photos of Emma Roberts in ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special

For his part, Watson seemed to take the problem in stride. On her Instagram page, she reposted Roberts’ baby photo. The photo in question shows the Aquamarine alum eating pancakes while wearing Minnie Mouse ears. Wasn’t that cute, @emmaroberts? #emmasistersforever,” Watson captioned the photo.

