Emma Watson on her favorite scene with Rupert Grint

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint spent a decade working together on the Harry Potter films. Because his characters, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, were members of the golden trio, they were frequent scene partners. Of course, filming some scenes was much more enjoyable than others. So which scene did Watson most enjoy filming with Grint?

It’s no secret that Hermione and Ron had an unusual relationship. United by Harry, they were sometimes very reluctant friends. However, as they grew older, it was clear that romantic feelings also complicated their relationship. This meant that they were often not on the same page. Perhaps that’s why Watson’s favorite scene with Grint occurred when their characters were finally in sync.

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson | Yui Mok – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Emma Watson revealed her favorite scene with Rupert Grint

In a magazine interview, Watson revealed that her favorite scene with Grint came in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. It occurs during the battle at Hogwarts when the pair head to the Chamber of Secrets to search for something to help destroy Voldemort’s Horcruxes.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/rCGMWCljcqE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen title=»»Stupefied!» Hermione casts a spell on a naive Ron | Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix»>

RELATED: Emma Watson Couldn’t Wait For 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene To End

“There’s the scene where we go out together to get the basilisk fang in Part 2 to destroy the Horcrux, and we go on this adventure together,” Watson shared. “It’s like a comedy act because it’s the first time you’ve seen Hermione and Ron on the same page. Usually we are so unconventional. We are always like we miss each other and we collide.”

‘Harry Potter’ alum loved Ron and Hermione’s comedy adventure to the Chamber of Secrets

Moving on, Watson explained that he loved being able to explore the comedic rhythms of the scene with Grint. “And then in this scene, we’re a real team, and it’s so much fun,” she said. “We’re both so into it. That’s a couple of really [great] comedy moments, and I really enjoyed [them]. Rupert is a great comedic actor, so we had a great time pulling the humor out of everything we could.”

Grint and Watson hated having to kiss

Interestingly enough, Ron and Hermione’s little adventure in the Chamber of Secrets also includes one of Watson’s least favorite scenes with Grint. fans of the Harry Potter The movies will remember Ron and Hermione sharing their first kiss in the Chamber of Secrets. Both Watson and Grint dreaded filming that scene.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/c8FSy5FJaRM?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson ‘Can’t Compete’ With Rupert Grint’s First Big Purchase

As Watson and Grint grew up together, they had a sibling relationship and it felt awkward to kiss. Also, they both felt pressure to nail the scene because their characters had been building up to this point in the previous seven films. Still, they managed to push their awkwardness aside long enough to complete the kiss scene. Although it was not his favorite scene to photograph, many Harry Potter fans would argue that it was essential to the plot.

RELATED: Emma Watson Once Said Dating Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint ‘Would Be Overloading’