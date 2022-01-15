News

Emma Watson on her pro-Palestine post and the solidarity of Hollywood stars

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Emma Watson on her pro-Palestine post and the solidarity of Hollywood stars (On Saturday 15 January 2022) Emma Watson she intervened with her opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has postI took a photoPalestine which has cost her numerous criticisms; Hollywood has mobilized in his favor. Last week, Emma Watson has postI took a photo on InstagramPalestine and has received numerous criticisms from its fans. Hollywood immediately mobilized, giving life to a declaration ratified by as many as 40 star in support of the leading actress of the Harry Potter franchise. As reported by Indiewire, Emma Watson has postI took a photograph on Instagram depicting a pro-demonstrationPalestine and the words “La …Read on movieplayer

Advertising


thiegonovais : Nova photo de Emma Watson para Vogue. – vogue_italia : Beautiful, intense … Emma Watson talks exclusively to Vogue? and speaks in particular of the experience … – sarcasmbing9 : Amma Maa Mummy Mom Movv Emma (watson oh stone oh kadu) Ammov – whitewallkar : RT @emmawatsonperu: Emma Watson para Vogue Arabia (Enero 2022) -> – CarmenGerardo87 : RT @ParamountItalia: A few days before the premiere, Emma Watson is ready for another Harry Potter reunion! ?? #HarryPotter # EmmaWatson… –







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Emma Watson



.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

By Far: the most loved bags by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

July 24, 2021

Britney Spears becomes a novelist: “I write the story of a girl who was killed”

October 11, 2021

Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt joins the cast of the film

October 5, 2021

it was Meryl Streep who wanted Anne Hathaway!

September 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button