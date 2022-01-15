Emma Watson on her pro-Palestine post and the solidarity of Hollywood stars (On Saturday 15 January 2022) Emma Watson she intervened with her opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has postI took a photoPalestine which has cost her numerous criticisms; Hollywood has mobilized in his favor. Last week, Emma Watson has postI took a photo on InstagramPalestine and has received numerous criticisms from its fans. Hollywood immediately mobilized, giving life to a declaration ratified by as many as 40 star in support of the leading actress of the Harry Potter franchise. As reported by Indiewire, Emma Watson has postI took a photograph on Instagram depicting a pro-demonstrationPalestine and the words “La … Read on movieplayer

Advertising





thiegonovais : Nova photo de Emma Watson para Vogue. – vogue_italia : Beautiful, intense … Emma Watson talks exclusively to Vogue? and speaks in particular of the experience … – sarcasmbing9 : Amma Maa Mummy Mom Movv Emma (watson oh stone oh kadu) Ammov – whitewallkar : RT @emmawatsonperu: Emma Watson para Vogue Arabia (Enero 2022) -> – CarmenGerardo87 : RT @ParamountItalia: A few days before the premiere, Emma Watson is ready for another Harry Potter reunion! ?? #HarryPotter # EmmaWatson… –







Emma Watson







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Emma Watson





