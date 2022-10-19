Emma Watson on her relationship with Tom Felton: “It’s one of the purest loves I can imagine”

That’s not a scoop : Emma Watson and Tom Felton adore each other. A lot. They admitted it more than once, on the set of the Harry Potter saga, when they were very young (they are now in their thirties), between them, the current went very well. A real thunderbolt. Emma, ​​interpreter of Hermione, admitted it, she had fallen in love with him. Tom, the unforgettable Draco, for his part confided in his autobiography: ” I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​but maybe not in the way people would like to hear it. »

What you have to understand, and they also said it and repeated it, is that between them, there was never anything more. Neither during nor after the end of the adventure. But how to describe their relationship ? Emma Watson does so in the preface to Tom Felton’s book. Get out the violins… and the handkerchiefs.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton: Soulmates

“You know that person in your life who makes you feel like you’re seen? This person who is somehow the witness of everything that happens? This person who knows – really knows – what is happening to you and what you are going through without anything being said? To me that person is Tom Feltonwrites the actress. Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our bond and our relationship. For over twenty years now, we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have been drunk drunk just once!’ . “You must have kissed! “Something must be going on !’ “, she laughs. But what we have is much deeper than that. This is one of the purest loves I can imagine,” she says.

For Emma Watson, she and Tom are “soul mates, and we always supported each other. I know that will always be the case. It makes me emotional to think about itr. It is sometimes difficult to live in a world where people are quick to judge, to doubt, to question intentions. Tom doesn’t do that. I know that even if I made a mistake, he will understand that my intention was good. I know he will always believe mecontinues the young woman. (…) That’s it true friendship, and to be seen and loved like this is one of the greatest gifts of my life. » Do you also want to shed a little tear?