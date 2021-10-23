Emma Watson: on the red carpet in a recycled wedding dress

B.Admittedly, if we talk about sustainability this Monday, it’s all about Kate and William that last night, during the ceremony of the Earthshot Prize Awards, designed and desired by Elizabeth II’s nephew, they set an almost perfect shot.

It is true that, if Kate Middleton was able to hold up the role of host of the evening very well with a “recycled” Alexander McQueen dress worn ten years earlier, the guests were no less. First of all: Emma Watson, who confirmed her passion for promoting totally sustainable clothes on the red carpet. And not only.

Emma Watson’s wedding dress

Fans who have judged Emma Watson’s choice of look “excessively eccentric” do not want it. Why the dress designed and created by Harris Reed it required a fair amount of workmanship and is part of a ethical fashion project that involved the reuse of ten wedding dresses donated by Oxfam, as confirmed Mirror: the tulle dress, embellished with flounced details with a bare back, was thus created by sewing together dresses recovered from the charity, deconstructed and then reconstructed to create an asymmetrical silhouette. Highlight of the look: the black flared trousers and the style platform boots Buffalo.

Emma Watson getting married?

Now, the question arises: Did Emma Watson in a (recycled) wedding dress want to tell us something? Emma Watson getting married? We do not know, but it seems not and it would also be better not to ask him because he could react badly having long been a fervent supporter of the concept of self partnered. The headlines on his last February “dormant” career later Little Women and her retirement to start a family with boyfriend Leo Robinton (31 years old entrepreneur in the legal cannabis sector). In fact, the couple has lasted for two years and Emma would have moved to California, as confirmed by the latest spring paparazzi in Los Angeles.

And then, nothing, no details about his private life, apart from this clarification on Twitter of fire in full pandemic: “Dear fans, the rumors of whether she is engaged or not and whether my career is dormant or not are ways to create clicks every time. If I have any news, I promise I will share it with you all. In the meantime, please assume I’m experiencing the pandemic like everyone else, except for the home-made sourdough bread part. I am taking care of my loved ones and I am doing my best not to spread the virus, which is still affecting so many people. “

Emma Watson, the activist

Emma Watson’s commitment to issues related to sustainability is indefatigable, full of passion and feminist hints and starts from the ecological transition to upcycling. L’The activist Emma’s alter ego has now merged with the adult Emma enough to have made her the star who inspires British teenagers the most thanks to her motivational and positive energy. Ambassador to the United Nations, member of the board of directors and chair of the Kering sustainability committee, protagonist in the defense of women’s rights, advocate of ethical fashion and a zero waste life, however, not many people know that Emma Watson had already founded an Instagram account back in 2017, to testify her up-cycled red carpet looks (it didn’t last long, it’s true, but with 7 posts she already had 330 thousand followers).

Loading... Advertisements

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

In essence, that thought of his radical change that not only affects the climate issue and the rapid exit from the fossil fuel system, but also the dramatic loss of biodiversity, the profound inequalities between hemispheres, genders, generations and the economic model of production and consumption itself led Emma Watson to grow very well. As only a Gryffindor can.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED