Emma Watson on whether she keeps in touch with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint certainly have a unique history together. The trio literally grew up together on the set of the Harry Potter films. The actors were children when they took on the roles of Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley. However, by the time they filmed and promoted all eight films, they were already adults. But what was it like for the stars to spend a decade of their lives together, and what kind of relationship do they have today?

Emma Watson revealed that Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe were like brothers to her

Watson has been candid about the fact that she developed a family relationship with both Grint and Radcliffe. The perks of Being a Wallflower star spent a lot of time with her Harry Potter co-stars who thought of them as his brothers. This sibling connection was actually what made it so hard for Watson to kiss them in the last two movies. Watson said making out with both Radcliffe and Grint was awkward and admitted that he wanted to get it over with as quickly as possible.

Are the ‘Harry Potter’ stars still in touch today?

But how is the relationship between the trio today? Are they still in contact now that they are no longer promoting and filming the Harry Potter films? In an interview with Vogue, Watson revealed that she, Radcliffe, and Grint don’t actually have a group chat. But, there is a very good reason for that, and they still find ways to keep in touch and offer support to each other.

“They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general,” Watson shared of Grint and Radcliffe. “Actually, as three of us, we really try to stay away from electronics so that doesn’t help with a lot of back and forth. We are not in a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday, and I die. Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. We both mostly try to stay out of the spotlight, so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention on the way.”

Why Watson tries to stay away from electronics

In fact, it makes a lot of sense that Grint, Radcliffe, and Watson don’t have a group text. This is especially true since Watson’s phone is usually dead anyway. In an interview with British Vogue, Watson explained why her cell phones usually don’t have a charge.

“I have one, my work phone, and I have a personal phone,” said the noah shared the actor. Both are usually dead. This is my strategy. It’s kind of how I deal with how stressful life can be. It drives people around me a little crazy, but I do my best.”

Given the amount of attention Harry Potter stars have received over the years, it makes sense that they go out of their way to live a private and peaceful lifestyle. However, we’re sure fans are pleased that Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint have managed to find ways to stay in touch.

