Emma Watson on whether she keeps in touch with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint certainly have a unique history together. The trio literally grew up together on the set of the Harry Potter films. The actors were children when they took on the roles of Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley. However, by the time they filmed and promoted all eight films, they were already adults. But what was it like for the stars to spend a decade of their lives together, and what kind of relationship do they have today?

Emma Watson revealed that Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe were like brothers to her

Watson has been candid about the fact that she developed a family relationship with both Grint and Radcliffe. The perks of Being a Wallflower star spent a lot of time with her Harry Potter co-stars who thought of them as his brothers. This sibling connection was actually what made it so hard for Watson to kiss them in the last two movies. Watson said making out with both Radcliffe and Grint was awkward and admitted that he wanted to get it over with as quickly as possible.

