Emma Watson on why Harry and Hermione’s dance is so tense

There are literally hundreds of scenes within the eight Harry Potter films. However, the dance scene between Harry Potter and Hermione Granger is easily one of the most divisive. There is an undeniable tension between the two best friends that fans either love or hate. But what is the root of that tension? Emma Watson once revealed that she and Daniel Radcliffe were playing a very specific subtext under the scene that gave the moment its unique charge.

‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson | STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

Harry and Hermione’s dance scene in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1’ is memorable

Harry and Hermione’s dance comes towards the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. The duo are hunting Horcruxes while he is on the run from Voldemort and his dark forces. The scene has a distinctly melancholy feel due to Ron’s absence and the state of the wizarding world. However, Harry chooses to introduce a moment of levity by removing the Horcrux from around Hermione’s neck and asking her to dance.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/EsfZiZwhw68?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Remembers the Worst Part of Filming the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

While the scene starts off a bit awkward, it quickly turns into something else. As the pair dance to Nick Cave and Bad Seeds’ “O Children,” they are able to forget their troubles for a moment or two. And, for the first time in the franchise, there seems to be a moment of tension between the pair that has nothing to do with friendship. In an interview with JoBlo, Watson explained exactly where that tension comes from.”

Emma Watson explains the underlying tension in the dance scene.

“The way Dan and I played it was that there was a chance there could be something more going on between Hermione and Harry,” Watson explained. “If you spend that period of time with one person alone on the road and you don’t know when you’re going to see someone else again, I don’t know, I feel like maybe there could be something there, but not really from The End of Hermione. I think whether you like that story or not, the scene has tension but is open to interpretation. It’s not fixed.

Watson was uncomfortable with Hermione and Harry’s dance scene because of what it implied

Interestingly, Watson and Radcliffe agreed to play Harry and Hermione’s ball scene with a bit of romantic tension. This is especially true because Watson was initially not at all comfortable with the scene. Since the dance scene was not written in the Harry Potter books, the noah The actor was uncomfortable with that. In fact, he even approached David Heyman, who produced the movies, about it.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/ABSEYbMAx7U?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson Never Had a Sidekick for the Movies

“When I was doing the scene, I said to David, ‘This isn’t in the book, she didn’t write this,'” Watson revealed to Hypable. “I’m not sure I’m comfortable hinting at anything however subtle!” It seems that Watson’s discomfort was justified as Harry and Hermione’s dance was such a polarizing moment. “It’s funny because it really divided people,” Watson shared. “Some people loved that scene and some people really didn’t.”

Harry and Hermione’s dance can be polarizing, but it’s certainly memorable. In addition, the tension it maintains allows all kinds of interpretation. So Harry Potter fans can certainly take what they want from him and leave what they don’t want.

RELATED: Emma Watson Felt ‘Really Lost’ After ‘Harry Potter’ Ended: ‘Oof’