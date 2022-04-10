Emma Watson on why her kiss with Daniel Radcliffe was so aggressive

Although there are several kisses throughout the eight Harry Potter movies, there are a few that stand out. One, in particular, that Potterheads constantly reference is between Harry and Hermione. Even though the kiss doesn’t happen in reality, but is instead a manifestation of a Horcrux, it’s still quite memorable. Perhaps that’s because of how Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson approached it.

The kiss Radcliffe and Watson (who played Harry Potter and Hermione Granger) shared was pretty aggressive. And it seems that Watson is the one who took the lead creatively at the time. Radcliffe has been candid about the fact that he initially had a different understanding of what the kiss should be. However, the Brown University student seemed to have other ideas about how the kiss should play out.

‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson | STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe did not expect his kiss with Emma Watson to be so fierce

In an interview with ITV Morning show at sunrise (via People), Radcliffe reflected on the kiss he shared with Watson on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. “I always thought it was going to be this kind of soft, sensual moment, and all of a sudden this vigorous kiss happened to me,” Radcliffe recalled. “She is a bit of an animal. But hey, she’s not complaining. There are tens of thousands of men who would cut off their limbs to be in that position.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/GM5WI4MTXzc?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson ‘Struggled To Adjust To Life’ After ‘Harry Potter’ Ended

Watson explains why he made the kiss so intense

It turns out that Watson had a very particular reason for being so aggressive about the kiss. Because she grew up with Radcliffe, she thought of him as a brother. Therefore, the idea of ​​kissing him was extremely uncomfortable for her. To combat this, she decided to approach the kiss cheekily. In an interview with JoBlo, she opened up about this decision.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/AdaRb_fg8dg?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Hosted a Dinner Party for the Cast of ‘Harry Potter’

“I guess I was so worried about it looking as awkward as I felt it was on the inside that I just wanted to make it as real as possible.” the shining ring the actor explained. “So I guess I did?” Another thing that made it particularly awkward was that both Radcliffe and Watson were topless for the kiss. Fortunately, the actors were able to use humor to break the tension of the awkward moment.

How the stars of ‘Harry Potter’ got over the awkwardness of the scene

“Oh, it was the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen, and we were only told about the silver body paint the day before,” Watson shared of the kiss. “They said, ‘Oh, and PS: We hope you don’t mind, but we wish we were both topless and covered in silver paint.’ I was like, ‘Okay,’ if it wasn’t weird enough before. So yeah, it was weird. Luckily, Dan is very funny and talkative and we could laugh about it.”

RELATED: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint Didn’t Hang Out When They Weren’t Filming ‘Harry Potter’