Entertainment

Emma Watson on why her kiss with Daniel Radcliffe was so aggressive

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Although there are several kisses throughout the eight Harry Potter movies, there are a few that stand out. One, in particular, that Potterheads constantly reference is between Harry and Hermione. Even though the kiss doesn’t happen in reality, but is instead a manifestation of a Horcrux, it’s still quite memorable. Perhaps that’s because of how Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson approached it.

The kiss Radcliffe and Watson (who played Harry Potter and Hermione Granger) shared was pretty aggressive. And it seems that Watson is the one who took the lead creatively at the time. Radcliffe has been candid about the fact that he initially had a different understanding of what the kiss should be. However, the Brown University student seemed to have other ideas about how the kiss should play out.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Gabi Desangles and her boyfriend break the silence | Beet

1 min ago

Two ‘WandaVision’ Characters Appear in Marvel Sequel

3 mins ago

Majo Aguilar defends Ángela Aguilar after the announcement of her courtship with Gussy Lau

13 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston, 53, gets cozy with co-star Adam Sandler while filming in Paris

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button