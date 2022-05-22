Entertainment

Emma Watson once asked her parents: ‘Am I still your daughter?’

Emma Watson may be a famous actress, but she didn’t grow up in a family of artists. Her parents were lawyers and they weren’t too interested in movies. In fact, Watson estimates that there were only about four movies in her house growing up. Still, when Ella Watson decided she was destined to play Hermione Granger at age 9, her parents were very supportive.

Emma Watson admits her parents focused on keeping her grounded

Although Watson’s parents were supportive, they were also determined to live their lives as normally as possible. Both her mother and her father were very focused on her career. Neither of them was willing to quit their jobs to travel with Watson for Harry Potter promotion, so Little woman The actor left alone. This gave him a very strong sense of independence at a very young age.

