Emma Watson once asked her parents: ‘Am I still your daughter?’

Emma Watson may be a famous actress, but she didn’t grow up in a family of artists. Her parents were lawyers and they weren’t too interested in movies. In fact, Watson estimates that there were only about four movies in her house growing up. Still, when Ella Watson decided she was destined to play Hermione Granger at age 9, her parents were very supportive.

Chris Watson and Emma Watson | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Emma Watson admits her parents focused on keeping her grounded

Although Watson’s parents were supportive, they were also determined to live their lives as normally as possible. Both her mother and her father were very focused on her career. Neither of them was willing to quit their jobs to travel with Watson for Harry Potter promotion, so Little woman The actor left alone. This gave him a very strong sense of independence at a very young age.

Watson admits that her parents also did their best to keep her grounded. Her fame and the more glamorous parts of her life did not earn her special treatment with them. In an interview with GQ UK, Watson admitted that she was not even aware of her immense fame until now. Harry Potter The franchise was coming to an end.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/s35gSHQRQrQ?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Slapped Her ‘Harry Potter’ Castmate Tom Felton Off-Camera

“I think my parents were very focused on keeping me grounded,” Watson shared. “The biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten, getting ready for a premiere or whatever, is that I wash well.” But while Watson’s parents were careful not to treat her with deference, they couldn’t shield her from the enormity of her own fame.

The ‘Harry Potter’ alum was overwhelmed by her fame at times

In an interview with British Vogue, Watson explained how her fame has been incredibly difficult to navigate at times. “There were times when it all got so big, where I almost had vertigo in my own life,” she said on noah revealed the actor. “And it got so big that I felt disconnected.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/aLJMEs_9ZZE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Reveals Her ‘Favorite Moment’ From ‘Harry Potter’

One thing that helps Watson reconnect with her true self is remembering everything she is apart from being a famous star. “I am a sister,” the activist shared. “I belong to a family… There’s a whole existence and identity that I have, actually, that’s really important and weighted and solid that has nothing to do with any of that.”

Watson’s parents helped her navigate her intense lifestyle.

Still, there are times when Watson has needed external validation. Once, he even had to ask his parents if he still belonged to them. “’Am I still your daughter?’ You know? It’s felt so weird at times,” Watson admitted. Fortunately, Watson’s parents have helped ground her in times of uncertainty. Unlike many other child stars, she was never forced into entertainment. Even after finding success for herself as an actress, she was encouraged to take the path that would make her happiest.

“My parents were also very helpful, luckily they weren’t focused on my career,” Watson shared with Metro. “All they cared about was that I was happy.”

RELATED: Emma Watson on whether she stays in contact with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint