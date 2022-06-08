Emma Watson once nearly burst into tears because she couldn’t act angry

Emma Watson has been adding more variety to her filmography since her Harry Potter days. To further expand her skills, the actress has since starred in a variety of roles that require all kinds of emotions. But one emotion that Watson once had trouble conveying was anger, so much so that she cried when she had to fake the feeling.

Emma Watson thought she was the worst actress in her acting class at Brown University

As many know, Emma Watson took a break from leading acting after starring in the Harry Potter franchise. This was because the star felt it was necessary to take a break to explore herself. Although many considered it a questionable idea.

“Essentially, I took five years off to study, doing just a few smaller projects, and to a lot of people, it seemed like I was passing up a lot of opportunities. I received many angry phone calls. But I needed the space to go and explore who I was, without being under the microscope,” she once said in Interview magazine.

But that didn’t mean Watson left acting entirely alone. He did a couple of plays while attending Brown University, an experience he enjoyed.

“And I did a play at Brown. I did Three sisters. I loved. I loved working with other people my age who were discovering it. Like you say, I loved being able to make mistakes,” he added.

He also joked that when he started acting in his drama class, he wasn’t that far ahead of his peers’ skill level.

“I think I’m actually the worst person in the class,” he once said. vanity fair (via Telegraph).

Emma Watson broke down in tears when she had to act angry

There was an emotion the shining ring The star had a hard time capturing while performing. Watson once opened up about the challenges she presented in portraying anger on screen and why he scared her to do it.

“My acting tutor said the hardest thing for me was to get angry,” he once said. harper’s bazaar (via Belfast Telegraph). “I almost burst into tears when they tried to make me angry. I said, ‘I can’t do it, I just can’t do it.’ I keep all of that really bottled up somewhere and I feel like unleashing it would be the scariest thing, and letting me be powerful, sexy, all of those things, it scares me.”

Emma Watson wanted to prove others wrong about her acting.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Watson shared that her future as an actress was a bit uncertain a few years ago. Many doubted his post-Harry Potter career, and this would eventually cause Watson to question herself as well.

“For a while I bought into the idea of ​​’Will they ever be able to play something else?’ It gave me a feeling of paralysis and stage fright for a while. And then a teacher told me that they thought I shouldn’t act either. So I was really dealing with it and not feeling good about it,” he said.

But the constant speculation would later prompt her to continue acting.

“And then, I don’t know… it got so bad and people had typecast me so much that I started getting pissed off. Suddenly I wanted to prove them wrong. He gave me fuel, in a way. I’m not sure why that change happened,” he said.

