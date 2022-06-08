Entertainment

Emma Watson once nearly burst into tears because she couldn’t act angry

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 51 2 minutes read

Emma Watson has been adding more variety to her filmography since her Harry Potter days. To further expand her skills, the actress has since starred in a variety of roles that require all kinds of emotions. But one emotion that Watson once had trouble conveying was anger, so much so that she cried when she had to fake the feeling.

Emma Watson thought she was the worst actress in her acting class at Brown University

As many know, Emma Watson took a break from leading acting after starring in the Harry Potter franchise. This was because the star felt it was necessary to take a break to explore herself. Although many considered it a questionable idea.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 51 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Celebrities celebrate that Johnny Depp won lawsuit against Amber Heard

2 mins ago

The IBEX 35 rises 0.19% supported by Inditex, while the rest of Europe falls

13 mins ago

Watch This Regular Guy Try Out Halle Berry’s Intense 7-Move Workout

24 mins ago

The actress Julia Roberts mistakes herself for

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button