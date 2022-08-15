Emma Watson Once Revealed Her Education Wasn’t the Only Reason She Wanted to Quit ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson earned the role of a lifetime at a young age playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. However, she once said that she felt like a prisoner and she considered leaving the franchise more than once. Of course, Watson resigns Harry Potter it never happened, but he once revealed the sad reasons why he seriously considered walking away.

Emma Watson | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Emma Watson wanted to leave ‘Harry Potter’ to focus on school

Like co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, Watson earned his life-changing role at a young age. She was only 11 years old when Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone hit theaters in 2001. Watson was initially only signed on for two films, and she and the producers negotiated her return for Prisoner of Azkaban. The other child actors found themselves in the same boat as the studio slowly approached through the door.

the Potter The franchise became a huge success almost immediately, but Watson once considered quitting sooner. Order of the Phoenix for much the same reason as Hermione Granger: to focus on her education.

He obviously stuck to all eight movies and managed to spend time on his education. Still, Watson once revealed that he almost quit. Harry Potter for fear and fame.

Watson once revealed that his education wasn’t the only reason he wanted to leave ‘Harry Potter’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/eVffeHeHEFU?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson was ‘shocked’ by how people reacted when she questioned her acting career

Watson once called Hermione his favorite fictional character. He later revealed that she suffered while bringing the character to life.

Watson opened up about the challenges and trepidation she faced as a teen movie star during return to hogwarts special. She, Radcliffe and Grint discussed that Watson wanted to resign Harry Potterwhere he revealed that his education was not the only reason.

“I think he was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like he reached a tipping point where you said, ‘This is forever,'” Watson said, according to Yahoo, adding: “[T]The fame thing had finally come home in a big way.”

Watson also admitted that she felt “alone” at times, as MSN reports, but fans helped her find the strength to carry on. “The fans really wanted you to be successful, and we all really got behind each other. How good is that? she said.

Co-star Tom Felton sympathized with her and admired her bravery.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/jLnlCzKO0sw?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Tom Felton ‘Gave the Game Away’ as Host of ‘Harry Potter’ Early Reunion, Says Emma Watson

A young Watson fell in love Potter co-star Tom Felton on the set of the first film. Both claim that nothing romantic ever happened between them, but they maintain a close relationship and contact each other frequently.

During the return to hogwarts special, Felton chimed in as Watson detailed her struggles with fame and feelings of loneliness. As she befits someone who has maintained a close friendship with Watson over the years, Felton endorsed her.

“People definitely forget what he took on and how gracefully he did it,” Felton said, according to Yahoo. “Dan and Rupert, they had each other. I had my cronies, while Emma was not only younger, she was on her own.”

Loneliness and the crush of fame pushed Emma Watson to resign Harry Potter. The support of fans and co-stars prevented his departure, and the wizarding world is better off for it.

For more information on the world of entertainment and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet YouTube Channel.

RELATED: Emma Watson ‘struggled to adjust to life’ after ‘Harry Potter’ ended