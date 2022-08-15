Emma Watson Once Revealed Her Upbringing Wasn’t the Only Reason She Wanted to Quit ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson earned the role of a lifetime at a young age playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies. Still, she once said she felt like a prisoner, and she considered quitting the franchise more than once. Of course, Watson resigns Harry Potter never happened, but she once revealed the sad reasons why she was seriously considering moving away.

Emma Watson wanted to quit ‘Harry Potter’ to focus on school

Like co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, Watson got his life-changing role at a young age. She was only 11 when Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone was theatrically released in 2001. Watson was initially only signed on for two films, and she and the producers negotiated her return for prisoner of azkaban. The other child actors found themselves in the same boat as the studio slowly approached the door.

The Potter the franchise became a huge hit almost immediately, but Watson once considered quitting before The order of the Phoenix for a reason very similar to Hermione Granger – to focus on her education.

She obviously stayed for all eight films and managed to devote time to her education. Yet Watson once revealed she almost quit Harry Potter because of fear and fame.

Watson once revealed her upbringing wasn’t the only reason she wanted to quit ‘Harry Potter’

Watson once called Hermione his favorite fictional character. She later revealed that she suffered while bringing the character to life.

Watson opened up about the challenges and discomfort she faced as a teenage movie star during the Back to Hogwarts special. She, Radcliffe and Grint discussed Watson wanting to quit Harry Potterwhere she revealed her upbringing wasn’t the only reason.

“I think I was scared. I don’t know if you’ve ever felt like you’ve reached a tipping point where you’re like, ‘It’s kinda forever now,'” Watson said, according to Yahoo, adding, “[T]The celebrity thing had finally hit hard.

Watson also admitted that she sometimes felt “lonely,” as MSN reports, but fans helped her find the courage to carry on. “The fans really wanted you to succeed, and we all really support each other. It’s awesome ? ” she says.

Co-star Tom Felton sympathized with her and admired her courage

A young Watson fell in love with Potter co-star Tom Felton on the set of the first film. Both claim that nothing romantic has ever happened between them, but they maintain a close relationship and contact each other frequently.

During the Back to Hogwarts special, Felton chimed in when Watson detailed his struggles with fame and feelings of loneliness. Befitting someone who has maintained a close friendship with Watson over the years, Felton has her back.

“People definitely forget what she undertook and how gracefully she did it,” Felton said, per Yahoo. “Dan and Rupert, they met. I had my buddies, while Emma was not only younger, she was on her own.

Loneliness and celebrity crush caused Emma Watson to quit Harry Potter. Fan and cast support prevented his departure, and the wizarding world is better off for it.

