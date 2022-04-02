Entertainment

Emma Watson Once Revealed She Didn’t Know Daniel Radcliffe Started Drinking Because of ‘Harry Potter’

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

As most will know, Daniel Radcliffe briefly turned to alcohol to deal with the aftermath of his Harry Potter fame. But while he has been open about his drinking, when he started, Radcliffe kept his new habit mostly to himself. So it was a surprise when Emma Watson found out about Radcliffe’s drinking habit.

Daniel Radcliffe once turned to drinking to deal with the pressures of ‘Harry Potter’ fame

Radcliffe had been part of the Harry Potter franchise for much of its formative years. The star has often spoken fondly of that period of his life, but she still came to hell with him. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Radcliffe shared how and why he turned to alcohol to help him cope.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Video resurfaces in which Jim Carrey forcefully kisses Alicia Silverstone, after criticism of Will Smith

7 mins ago

A walk through the Emma Stone movies

9 mins ago

Miss Universe 2021 could lose the crown and be replaced by Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend | Famous

19 mins ago

Sandra Bullock is still “ashamed” to have made this movie

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button