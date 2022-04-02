Emma Watson Once Revealed She Didn’t Know Daniel Radcliffe Started Drinking Because of ‘Harry Potter’

As most will know, Daniel Radcliffe briefly turned to alcohol to deal with the aftermath of his Harry Potter fame. But while he has been open about his drinking, when he started, Radcliffe kept his new habit mostly to himself. So it was a surprise when Emma Watson found out about Radcliffe’s drinking habit.

Daniel Radcliffe once turned to drinking to deal with the pressures of ‘Harry Potter’ fame

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson | Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Radcliffe had been part of the Harry Potter franchise for much of its formative years. The star has often spoken fondly of that period of his life, but she still came to hell with him. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Radcliffe shared how and why he turned to alcohol to help him cope.

“At the end of Potter there was a lot to drink and for a while after it was over, there was a bit of a panic, not knowing what to do next,” Radcliffe said. “Not being comfortable enough with who I was to stay sober.”

Because of this, Radcliffe was also extremely aware of how others looked to see the Harry Potter drinking star.

“I didn’t really know in terms of behavior and behavior in public, that was one of the first times that I felt like being famous brushed against my life,” he said. “If I went out and got drunk, I suddenly realized there was an interest in that because it wasn’t just a drunk guy, it’s like ‘Harry Potter is getting drunk at the bar,’ and that has its own type.” of interest to people. Also a slightly teasing interest because it’s inherently fun for people.”

Emma Watson had no idea Daniel Radcliffe turned to alcohol

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5yOJFJHqAms?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Radcliffe kept his drink close to his chest, so close that it even came as a surprise to Watson.

“To be honest, it’s really not something I really know much about,” she said. Late Night with David Letterman (via Marie Claire).

But having said that, the Beauty and the Beast The actor claimed that Radcliffe maintained a consistent professionalism on set during this period.

“But as far as I know, he never took a sick day. He was like the most amazing and professional guy ever,” she revealed.

Watson was then asked if she drank herself.

“We drink at 18 in the UK, but I’m actually legal to drink now in the US. It is worth mentioning that I am 21 years old,” she continued. “Yes, I’ve gotten drunk once in my life, like everyone else. I’ve gotten drunk, I’ve gotten drunk, and I’ll bow to that.”

Daniel Radcliffe once revealed that people expected him to be messier

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z_VsWHdKH98?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Hollywood is full of cautionary tales from child stars who later become the subject of controversy or scandal. the Harry Potter The cast, however, has managed to avoid this phase altogether. Instead, they have all become successful actors with very few scandals attached to their names. Radcliffe himself revealed that most people are surprised to see how well he has fared after his Harry Potter fame.

“I was very aware from the beginning that people have very low expectations of what I will be like, which is great because I hope you always exceed them,” Radcliffe told The Mirror. “Once I was having dinner with a cinematographer of a movie and I told him a strange story about something that happened to me in a light and funny way. When I got to the end, the cinematographer looked at me and said, ‘How come you’re not more screwed?’ It’s a reaction that happens and I don’t really have a satisfying answer for people.”

RELATED: Emma Watson referred to herself as ‘sensible and boring’