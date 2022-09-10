Emma Watson once revealed she felt ‘held back’ by her role in ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson wanted to branch out as an actress after so many years in the Harry Potter franchise. One of the movies she tried to do that with was Benefits of being a wallflower.

It was a role she welcomed after being so restricted by Hermione Granger over the years.

Emma Watson starred in ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’ after ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson | Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images

Although Watson still wants to pursue an acting career after being in Harry Potter, the young star wanted to take a break from the profession. She sought to spend her life after Harry Potter focusing on his education, while hoping for the college experience. So the moment the script of Wallflower happened, Watson had asked his agent not to send him movie scripts.

But Wallflower managed to slip through the cracks thanks to Watson’s agent. Subsequently, Watson found herself too enamored with the script to turn it down.

” Advantages somehow done under the door. She said I really think you should read this one and I had read some things but Benefits wlike the first thing that lit a fire under me. I thought it would be really important to make this movie, I think it could really make a difference for a young person watching it. It was pretty special in a way,” she once said according to Roobla.

As the film was a coming-of-age story, Watson watched films with a similar tone to prepare for the role.

” I watched Dazed and confusedStephen made me watch Harold and Maud – amazing movie, I love it. And I looked The breakfast club and 16 Candles. Partly for the accent, partly just for the feel,” she said.

Emma Watson felt held back playing Hermione Granger in ‘Harry Potter’

Watson’s character in Wallflower was a welcome change of pace for the actor. She had spent most of her childhood and teenage years playing Hermione. Eventually he got to the point where The bling ring The actor felt limited by both his character and the celebrity status that came with it.

“I hadn’t realized how much I had held myself back, playing Hermione and living so much in the public eye. I was very restrained and on a leash and was very hard on myself,” she once told Savior Flair.

His Wallflower role, Samantha Button, offered Watson a chance to relax in a way that Hermione did not.

“Playing Sam, who is so lively, free, spontaneous and young, was the best thing I could have done. It helped me break down a lot of barriers, listen to myself and not worry too much about what other people think of me,” she said.

Emma Watson was mad at herself for doing ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’

Watson might have been thrilled to do the movie at first, but when it came time to film, she began to get cold feet. The The beauty and the Beast The actor began to doubt that she had the experience to do the role justice.

“I was angry with myself. I was afraid that I didn’t have a single personal experience to draw on for the film, having never been to an American high school, in fact never having been to a high school at all. And I was really worried that someone else could play the part better,” Watson said.

But the film’s director, Stephen Chbosky, helped ease Watson’s concerns.

“I emailed the director saying I was worried someone could play the part better than me. And he said, ‘experiences aren’t the reason I cast you as Sam – it’s because I really see his personality in you. So you have to stop worrying about external things,” she said.

