Emma Watson once revealed she felt ‘restricted’ by her role in ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson wanted to branch out as an actress after so many years in the Harry Potter franchise. One of the movies he tried to do that with was Advantages of being an outcast.

It was a role she welcomed after being so constrained by Hermione Granger over the years.

Emma Watson starred in ‘The Perks of Being Invisible’ after ‘Harry Potter’

Although Watson still wanted to pursue an acting career after being in Harry Potter, the young star wanted a break from the profession. She sought to spend her life after Harry Potter focusing on your education, while also looking forward to the college experience. So by the time the script Wallflower arrived, Watson had asked his agent not to send him movie scripts.

But Wallflower managed to go unnoticed thanks to Watson’s agent. Subsequently, Watson was too enchanted by the script to turn it down.

“Benefits somehow managed to get under the door. She said I really think you should read this and I had been reading stuff but Benefits wlike the first thing that lit a fire under me. I thought it would be very important to make this movie, I think this could really make a difference for a young person to see it. Somehow it felt quite special,” he once said according to Roobla.

Since the film was a coming-of-age story, Watson watched films with a similar tone to prepare for the role.

“I watched dazed and confusedStephen made me see harold and maude – amazing movie, I love it. and I saw the breakfast club Y 16 candles. Partly because of the accent, partly just because of the feel,” she said.

Emma Watson felt repressed playing Hermione Granger in ‘Harry Potter’

Watson’s character in Wallflower it was a welcome change of pace for the actor. He had spent most of his childhood and adolescence playing Hermione. Eventually, he had gotten to the point where the shining ring The actress felt limited by both her character and the celebrity status that went with it.

“I didn’t realize how restricted I had become, playing Hermione and living in the public eye so much. She was very restrained and very controlling and very hard on herself,” she once told Savior Flair.

Their Wallflower The role, Samantha Button, offered Watson a chance to relax in a way that Hermione didn’t.

“Playing Sam, who is so alive, free, spontaneous and young, was the best thing I could have done. He helped me break down a lot of barriers, listen to myself and not worry so much about what other people think of me,” she said.

Emma Watson was mad at herself for doing ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’

Watson might have been excited to make the movie at first, but when it came time to shoot, she started getting cold feet. the Beauty and the Beast The actor began to doubt that he had the necessary experience to do the role justice.

“I was angry with myself. I was worried that I wouldn’t have a single personal experience to draw from for the film, as I had never been to an American high school, in fact I had never been to any high school. And I was really worried that someone else might do the part better,” Watson said.

But the film’s director, Stephen Chbosky, helped ease Watson’s concerns.

“I emailed the director saying I was worried someone might do the part better than me. And he said, ‘Experiences aren’t why I cast you as Sam, it’s because I really see his personality in you. So you need to stop worrying about external things,’” he said.

