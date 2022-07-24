Emma Watson once said dating Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint ‘would be overload’

ads

To say that Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint spent a lot of time together would be an understatement. like your loved one Harry Potter characters, the trio literally grew up together. The actors were on set together for months for each of the eight films they shot. But even after finishing a movie, their time together didn’t end.

Main cast of ‘Harry Potter’: Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson | Jim Spellman / Contributor via WireImage

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe spent years making the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

For many actors, their work does not begin or end with the shooting of a movie. They are also tasked with helping draw attention to the project. Actors often go on press tours, interviews, and magazine covers to help sell their projects to viewers. This was certainly the case with Grint, Radcliffe, and Watson. The actors traveled the world, meeting fans, walking red carpets and doing press tours for the Harry Potter films.

Considering the trio spent over a decade filming and promoting the Harry Potter movies, it’s safe to say they spent thousands of hours together. For this reason, Radcliffe, Grint and Watson did not spend much time together when they were not working.

The trio didn’t spend much time together outside of the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

“To be honest, we see each other so much when we’re working that hanging out together would be overload,” Watson explained of Radcliffe and Grint to Interview magazine. “I love you guys, but I need to see other friends off set. Now they are like my brothers.”

Continuing, Watson acknowledged that she, Radcliffe, and Grint had a shared experience. However, she made sure to cite her individuality. “We are also three different people,” she said. noah the actor explained. “We will always be very important to each other. But at the same time, after eight Harry Potter movies, we’ll be ready to go out and do other things, and be other people, and have time for ourselves.”

Naturally, Grint, Watson and Radcliffe have been apart for a long time since the Harry Potter the movies are over. And even though they don’t have a group chat, they are still in touch with each other. It seems that, in many ways, members of the family for life are still operating. In a recent interview with Vogue, Watson shared that she and Grint exchange photos as she and Radcliffe provide each other with emotional support.

“They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general,” Watson shared of Radcliffe and Grint. “Actually, as three of us, we really try to stay away from electronics so that doesn’t help with a lot of back and forth. We are not in a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday, and I die. Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. We both mostly try to stay out of the spotlight, so it’s been good to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention on the way.”

