Emma Watson once shared how shocked she was by Paris Hilton’s excessive wardrobe

Emma Watson once starred in the 2013 film. the shining ring, which was based on a true story. In the film, Watson played the real-life thief who robbed several high-profile celebrities, including Hilton. Hilton allowed the cast and crew to use her real home for the film.

But when Watson walked into Hilton’s closet, she couldn’t believe how many clothes Hilton had.

Pairs Hilton told the director of ‘The Bling Ring’ that nothing was off limits while filming at her home.

Emma Watson | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

the simple life Star Paris Hilton was a real-life victim of the trio who broke into her home and stole her belongings in 2008. Because of this, Hilton had a very emotional response to watching the movie.

“It made me feel really upset and angry. He was trying not to cry because he knew he had to walk through Cannes afterwards. But yeah, it really bothered me because I knew it was all true,” he once said. cannes (via Vanity Fair).

But I also had full confidence in bright ring director Sofia Coppolla to do justice to the facts. Hilton even made sure there were no limits when she was filming inside her house because of his faith in the filmmaker.

“I trust her,” Hilton added. “And I met the cast before, and they were all very nice.”

As for why Coppolla decided to film at Hilton’s home instead of on a set, Coppolla told Hilton that her home was unique.

“He said that he loved my house and that he really wanted to film there. She said it would be so impossible to recreate it,” she recalled.

Emma Watson once shared that she couldn’t believe how many clothes Paris Hilton had

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ww6eM96j6xQ?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Playing one of the thieves, Watson got a chance to look into Hilton’s real-life closet. It was an experience that took the young actor by surprise.

“It’s almost like consumerism as a form of kleptomania. I could never wear all those clothes and half of them were new and still had the price tag on them,” Watson once told the Radio Times (via MarieClaire). “But I guess she just bought them to have them. We’ve all bought things on impulse, but that’s a whole different thing.”

the Beauty and the Beast The actor also took the time to comment on what it meant to be a celebrity at the time.

“Now there is a whole new definition of celebrity. And I think that’s why you see a lot of actors blanch at being associated with the word ‘celebrity’ because it’s become something that’s not really associated with having a craft,” he continued.

But being self-aware, Watson also noted the irony in her comments about her own wardrobe.

“But it’s easy for me to sound like a total hypocrite because of course I’m dressed in designer clothes right now,” she added.

Why did Emma Watson choose to do ‘The Bling Ring’ instead of more period pieces?

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/32Tbzq1dJp0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

After Harry Potter, some had the expectation that Watson would make more period films to add to his filmography. But Watson once revealed in an interview with GQ that this was exactly what he didn’t want to do. I wish because going down that road would have been too easy.

“Really, I was open-minded to do anything, but the one thing I knew I didn’t want to do was put on a corset because I was worried I’d never come out again. I knew it would be a very comfortable thing to do, but I felt like it came right out of Harry PotterI had to dive into something really different,” he said.

RELATED: Emma Watson studied how and why people fall in love in Brown