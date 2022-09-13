Emma Watson once shared that turning to philanthropy helped her cope with fame

Emma Watson is known for using the fame she gained through the Harry Potter franchise for charities.

Besides just wanting to help others, Watson shared that her philanthropy has helped her feel better about her fame.

Emma Watson once felt her fame was reaching the point of no return

Watson had been in the spotlight since her casting as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, and its spotlight has only gotten bigger since. But Watson’s growing fame came with some unwanted drawbacks that the young actor found himself facing. The attention of fame and having to maintain an image in the public eye eventually caught on with the actor.

“I would walk the red carpet and go to the bathroom,” she once told Vanity Fair. “I had so much makeup and these big, fluffy, loose dresses. I put my hands on the sink, I looked at myself in the mirror and I said, “Who is this? I didn’t connect with the person looking at me, and that was a very unsettling feeling.

In 2009, when Watson enrolled at Brown University, she began to seriously consider leaving Hollywood altogether. If only because her fame had gotten to the point where it looked like it would never go away.

“I felt if this was something I was going to walk away from, it was now or never,” she said of her break from acting.

Emma Watson once shared that her philanthropy helped her cope with her fame

Apart from being a successful actress, Watson has also managed to use her stardom to help influence the world. She has used her fame to donate to several organizations for various causes. According to The Things, she’s helped raise money for organizations targeting natural disasters, poverty, equal rights, and more.

The bling ring star has also been a strong advocate for women’s rights and gender equality. She had wanted to voice her advocacy for a long time and found the opportunity to do so after graduating from Brown University.

“I’ve been waiting to do this for years,” Watson said in an interview with Elle. “When I left college [she studied English Literature at Brown University, graduating in May this year], I felt that something was missing. I knew I wanted to keep playing, but I wanted something else.

Apart from being a real passion for her, her acts of philanthropy have helped curb some of the less desirable parts of fame.

“Fame is not something I’ve always felt comfortable with, I’ve really fought it emotionally. And, in a fun way, doing that is my way of making sense of fame, of using it. I found a way to channel it into something else, which makes it so much more manageable for me. And that’s something I really believe in. I could talk about it for hours,” she added.

Emma Watson once revealed what she would do if she didn’t have to deal with her fame

In her younger years, the The beauty and the Beast the actor shared that she’s a big fan of going to concerts. This made Watson feel particularly liberated.

“I have attended many music concerts recently. I try to go there every week. That’s what I prefer to do. Listening to live music and dancing and being in a crowd are things that I really enjoy. I like to dance; you can always find me on the dance floor,” she once told Savior Flair.

In an interview with The Times, Watson shared that she would take her gig a step further if she could temporarily avoid stardom.

“I would go and stand in the middle of a mosh pit at a rock concert, because I usually can’t get away with it,” she said.

