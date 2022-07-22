ads

Emma Watson was once very passionate about continuing her education while acting. But the young star confided that she eventually became a headache for Warner Bros. because of her school schedule.

Eventually, he gave the studio an ultimatum regarding his role in Harry Potter in an attempt to maintain their school activities.

Emma Watson had an addiction for knowledge.

Emma Watson | Taylor Hill/Wire Image

From a young age, Watson didn’t let her celebrity get in the way of her education. Even after the Harry Potter finished the series, he chose to continue his learning experience by attending Brown University. She compared her desire to learn to an addiction that she enjoyed.

“I love to learn. I’m just addicted to knowledge. It just makes me happy. It keeps me motivated,” she once said according to CBS News.

For Watson, just making movies would not have been enough to satisfy his passion for knowledge.

“I don’t think making these movies knows it all. I feel like that’s the point of being alive, trying to understand the world around you. And it just keeps me in touch with real life,” he added.

Emma Watson once threatened to quit ‘Harry Potter’ over her education

Emma Watson was already seriously considering leaving Harry Potter for the sake of your education. Harry Potter producer David Heyman once shared that Watson’s school activities would come up whenever they negotiated with the actor.

“Emma, ​​in particular, was quite academic and very interested in pursuing education and struggled a bit more than the others,” Heyman once said. the hollywood reporter (via Yahoo). “So every time there was a negotiation, it wasn’t about a financial issue. [matter]it was really about, ‘Do I want to be a part of this?’”

His schoolwork was already causing him scheduling problems. Harry Potter shoot, and it was a pain for Warner Bros. to deal with.

“I have felt for the last ten years that I have had this battle; I have been fighting very hard to get an education. It’s been an uphill battle,” she confided to Vogue. “I was Warner Bros.’ pain in the butt. I was his scheduling conflict. I was the one who made life difficult.”

But soon Watson put his foot down and hit the studio behind Harry Potter a severe ultimatum. The actress announced that she would not renew her contract for the last two Harry Potter movies if their educational needs were not met. The necessary changes would have eased Watson’s transition to college.

Warner Bros. moved in and did what they could to accommodate Watson’s requests.

“I just realized at one point that I can’t fight everything. I have to move in the direction of that, and go with it,” she said.

Emma Watson was worried about being a stranger at school

Although she was excited to attend Brown, Watson was a little concerned that she might not fit in with her new surroundings. But her experience with that feeling of hers taught the Beauty and the Beast lead a valuable lesson. And it was a lesson that he took the time to share with others.

“I remember feeling like if I didn’t fit in at school, there was nothing else, and that’s a really difficult feeling,” she said in a 2017 interview with Collider. “I guess what I would say, to anyone who feels like an outsider in their surroundings, is that there is a big, wide world, with so many different people with diverse opinions, perspectives, and interests, so go out and find your tribe and your friends. kindred spirits.”

