Emma Watson Oscar-winning roles

In 2001, a little 11-year-old actress rose to stardom by starring in what would become the most beloved witch in cinema and literature. We are talking about Emma Watson, who perfectly played the character of ‘Hermione Granger’ in the eight ‘Harry Potter’ films.

However, this actress has stood out in a few films that could have guaranteed her an Oscar, and these are some of them.

‘The Perks of Being Invisible’ (2012)

After the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’, Watson starred in what is now considered a cult film: ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ alongside actors Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller.

Her role as ‘Sam’ captivated an audience nostalgic for the 90’s era who longed for an unconditional and selfless friendship, since it is about a free-spirited young woman who accompanies the protagonist in his self-discovery in adolescence.

Accompanied by an incredible soundtrack, this film, directed by Stephen Chbosky, is a trip to the best of the 90s: references to ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, end-of-year parties and an aesthetic that takes you back to what life was like before 2000.

‘The Bling Ring’ (2013)

If you’re used to seeing Emma Watson playing good girl roles, you have to watch ‘The Bling Ring,’ directed by acclaimed director Sofia Coppola.

Here the actress gets into the skin of Nicki Moore, a girl who with the rest of her friends was dedicated to robbing the house of some relevant Hollywood figures such as Paris Hilton or Lindsay Lohan. An irreverent, delinquent and superficial girl, an acting challenge for Watson.

During the promotion of the film, the actress described her character as everything she strongly opposes: “shallow, materialistic, vain and amoral”.

‘Noah’ (2014)

One of the biggest projects Emma was involved in after her stint on ‘Harry Potter’ was the biblical drama ‘Noah’. This film had a luxury cast including Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly and Anthony Hopkins, under the direction of one of the greatest in Hollywood: Darren Aronofsky.

Here the 32-year-old actress played ‘Ila’, one of the adoptive daughters of the Jewish patriarch, who according to the religious text built a boat where she housed two specimens of each species of animals to be able to take care of them from the universal flood.

‘Cologne’ (2016)

One of Emma Watson’s most impressive dramatic roles is undoubtedly the one she performed in the movie ‘Colonia’. Based on the stories of the Chilean torture center, Colonia Dignidad, in this film we see a couple who arrive in Chile and are involved in the coup that this country experienced in 1973.

‘The Circle’ (2017)

Mae Holland (Watson) is a young woman who gets the job of her dreams when one of the most prestigious Internet companies in the world, however, slowly realizes that its secrets are as dark as its intentions.

This fictional drama had the participation of Tom Hanks in the leading role and John Boyega as one of the secondary.

“It was a very vulnerable experience for me to make this film. It was very difficult for me and very meaningful,” Watson said during the film’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

‘Little Women’ (2019)

In 2019, Emma was part of the impressive cast of ‘Little Women’, an adaptation of the book by the American Louisa May Alcott, and the best of all to date.

In it, Watson plays ‘Meg’, the eldest of the March family, who must guide her little sisters in the world of 1880. Although the film received 6 nominations at the 2020 Oscar Awards, it was the last film project of our beloved actress, since then has stayed away from the cameras.

However, Emma is currently promoting the new ‘Prada Beauty’ campaign where she served as model and director.

What other Emma Watson roles would you include in the list?

