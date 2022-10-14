Emma Watson Pays Tribute to ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Robbie Coltrane

See the gallery





Image credit: Everett Collection

Emma Watson mourn his loss Harry Potter teammate Robbie Coltranewho just passed away at 72. The British actress, 32, paid a heartfelt tribute to her former co-star, who was best known for playing the lovable giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Magical Eight movies.

“Rest in peace Robbie Coltrane,” she wrote with a white heart and praying hands. “Robbie was like the funniest uncle I’ve ever had, but most importantly he was deeply caring and compassionate to me as a child and an adult.

She continued: “His talent was so immense that it only made sense that he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be as kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I’ll do it in your name and in your memory. Know how many adore and admire you. I will really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. Know that you were that for us. Emma signed off saying, “There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.

Emma practically grew up with Robbie by her side. She was only 10 when she met him making the first film, 2011 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. In the last movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, they had worked together for over 10 years.

The Little woman the actress was joined in her recollection by HP leading man, Daniel Radcliffe. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and constantly made us laugh when we were kids on set,” said the Swiss army man the actor said Variety in a report.

He remarked on Robbie’s spirit, adding: “I have especially fond memories of him keeping his spirits up prisoner of azkaban when we all hid from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he told stories and cracked jokes to keep our spirits up. Daniel went on to say, “I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to meet and work with him and very sad that he passed away. He was an amazing actor and a lovely man.

News of Robbie’s death on October 14, 2022 was originally reported by his agency WME at The Hollywood Reporter. He died in a hospital in Larbert, Scotland, according to the BBC.

Born in Scotland on March 30, 1950, the Glasgow native studied art before getting into stand-up when he was able to do so with paintings. He then made his way to television, with appearances in Flash Gordon, Blackadder, and keep it in the family.

Robbie is part of Harry Potter the story when he was cast as Rubeus Hagrid in 2001 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. He will appear in each of the 8 films, in addition to the short film Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorcycle Adventure.

While many people would remember Robbie for his role as Hagrid, he was also a beloved British comic actor. His other notable roles included the British detective series Cracker, which ran from 1993 to 2006, and a two-picture stint in the world of James Bond. He also wrote a 1993 autobiography and starred in a series about his drive across America from Los Angeles to New York in a classic 1951 Cadillac. He was named an OBE in of Queen Elizabeth II 2006 New Year’s List, for services to the theater.

More than anything, Robbie was proud of his role as Hagrid. Open up about his heritage in the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, he said, “My children’s generation will show them to their children. You could watch them 50 years from now, easy. I won’t be there, unfortunately… But Hagrid will be.

Actor is survived by an ex-wife Rhona Gemmelmarried from 1999 to 2003, their two children and his sister Annie Rae.