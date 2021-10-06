Emma Watson prefers the Harry Potter reunion to Little Women

Certain absences stand out more than certain presences. So where was it Emma Watson instead of being on the red carpet at the premiere of Little Women in London? It was not far away. To celebrate and exchange Christmas greetings with old school friends from Hogwarts. Without Harry Potter However.

It was a series of Instagram posts that unraveled the mystery. Where is seen Emma Watson in the company of Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch And Bonnie Wright. That is, Draco Malfoy, Neville Longbottom, Luna Lovegood and Ginny Weasley. All guys with whom he shot the 8 films that make up the Harry Potter saga.

Great absentees of the evening, the other two protagonists. And that is the boy wizard himself, Daniel Radcliffe, and his trusted friend Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint. What happened to them? Many fans have wondered about it and have flooded the various posts with their comments.

The funniest caption medal goes to Tom Felton, who posted the photo you see at the top of the page. “Greetings from my schoolmates. Matthew and I are in the middle of an argument about Griffondoro versus Slytherin“.

The bond between Emma Watson and Tom Felton is very close. As Rupert Grint recounted, the two had a fling on the film set and have been in close contact ever since. So much so as to ask if the two have not found the ancient spark …

In fact, someone noticed Emma Watson’s absence from the London premiere of Little Women. And so is the site PageSix discovered that from the beginning the agent of the English actress had made it known that the interpreter of Meg March would only attend the world premiere which took place in New York on December 7th. No reasons have been given. However, in fact, it was the only time Emma appeared alongside her set mates Little Women.

Not that she’s not happy with the film. Far from it. This is demonstrated by his Instagram page, full of photos, videos and stories concerning the film adaptation of the book by Louisa May Alcott. Of which he has hidden many copies around the city. As we have told you here.

