Emma Watson presumes radical change of look inspired by the wife of Frank Sinatra | PHOTOS

Emma Watson She is one of my favorite actresses Hollywood who stands out for his talent in front of the cameras and his work as an activist, although he is also a fashion reference and demonstrated it with his radical look change inspired by the one with whom Mia Farrow set a trend in the 60s.

the protagonist of “Harry Potter”cused great impact with the campaign together with Prada Beauty in which she shows her facet as a director, with a unique style of hair that 10 years ago generated great excitement once again leaves its mark on the fashion industry and becomes inspiration for his fans.

It may interest you: Emma Watson: 5 phrases that demonstrate the feminist position of the Harry Potter actress

“sophisticated, fiercely feminineintensely intellectual. She is everything and quite the opposite. Always running to the next version of herself.” The fashion house pointed out in the statement in which they detail that with each of their launches they seek “defy convention”.

Emma Watson presumes radical change of look. Photo: Instagram @pradabeauty

In the images you can see Emma Watson are a cpixie cut and baby bangs to which she gave the touch of elegance that characterizes her so much with a color Brown chocolate. In addition, she opted for a classic and fun outfit with a satin dress – part of her collection. spring Summer 2022 by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simmons- and white triangular earrings.

Emma Watson Inspiration

This is not the first time that Emma Watson, 32, boasts a pixie cut and it is that in 2010 she went to an exclusive beauty salon with a photo of mia farrowNow ask for the style that the actress also wore and that would have inspired her mother years ago.

It may interest you: Emma Watson: know the university career that the actress studied

The style that María de Lourdes Villiers Farrow, as is the full name of the actress, used on July 19, 1966 in her wedding with Frank Sinatra in a famous chapel andn Las Vegas -in which a few months ago they also got married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck passed the story as part of an act in which women shed their long hair at the time.

Emma Watson caused a fashion boom by wearing it 10 years ago and from then on Hollywood actresses followed in her footsteps making it a season favorite. Between them Anne HathawayJennifer Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens and Charlize Theron.

Emma Watson makes her directorial debut with Prada. Photo: Instagram @sopitasfm

KEEP READING:

Emma Watson boasts iconic look that breaks all fashion rules

Netflix: 3 movies that every teenager has to see at least once in their life; are essential

This is the REASON why Emma Watson refused to be “Cinderella” | PHOTO