Emma Watson proves that black empowers with these elegant and sober looks

Emma Watson She is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, who grew up on the screens and became known as a child in her role as Hermione in Harry Potter.

The actress grew up in front of our eyes and now she is not only one of the most sought-after actresses, she has also become a Fashion Icon.

And it has a style elegant, modern, and glamorous at 32, with which it imposes trends for women of any age.

One of his keys when it comes to dressing is to wear black clothes, Well, this tone empowers and, in addition, brings class and elegance.

Emma Watson teaches how to look elegant and empowered with looks in black

Jumpsuit and maxi coat with black stilettos

The actress taught elegance and style with a Very chic black silk jumpsuit, with bardot neckline and wide boot.

emma combined this garment with a black maxi coat, also made of silk, and stilettos in the same tone, wearing her hair in a very chic bun.

Tailored suit with rock boots

For an important event, Emma exuded class and elegance with a black suit trousers and blazer.

This look was complemented with a black lace top, and gave it a chic and different touch with rock boots in the same tone, looking empowered and beautiful.

black dress with heels

Emma Watson looked empowered and elegant on a carpet with a beautiful long black dress.

This garment was sleeveless, with asymmetrical neckline and transparencies, with opening in the leg and neckline in the back, and combined it with some beautiful black heels.

Mini dress with oversized blazer

The protagonist of Harry Potter imposed trends wearing a n black minidress with a neckline and transparencies, and combined it with an oversize blazer in the same tone.

For this look, she decided wear thigh-high boots and they are in trend of black and nude stripes.