Emma Watson publishes a pro Palestine post, Israel accuses her of anti-Semitism

Emma Watson posted a pro-Palestine post on Instagram, receiving several criticisms for her stance. Among these is that of the former Israeli minister to the UN, who accused her of anti-Semitism.

It is making a discussion post pro Palestine posted on Instagram by Emma Watson. The actress, who returned to play Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter reunion, was accused of anti-Semitism by the former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, to which more than 100,000 comments from opposing positions were added.

Emma Watson’s Instagram post

On her Instagram profile, followed by more than 64,000 people, the 31-year-old actress posted a photo of a pro-Palestinian banner with the words: “Solidarity is a verb”, accompanying it all with a quote from the feminist scholar Sara Ahmed:

Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we don’t have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we live on common ground.

The comment of the former Israeli ambassador to the UN

His post got more than 1 million likes and unleashed beyond 100 thousand comments, divided between those who shared his thoughts and those who were of a completely different opinion. It falls into the latter group Danny Danon, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations and former minister of one of Benyamin Netanyahu’s governments. Via Twitter, Danon echoed Emma Watson’s words, criticizing her thinking and accusing her of being an anti-Semite, that is, part of those who are hostile to Jews and their culture. With his words he also made fun of the role that made the actress famous to the general public, that of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga: “10 points to Gryffindor for being an anti-Semite.”

The reply of the current ambassador to the United Nations

Even the current Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Ernan, has lashed out against the positions expressed by Emma Watson. And via Twitter he commented on his post, always with an ironic comparison on the role of the actress in Harry Potter and on the situation in the country: