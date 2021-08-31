Emma Watson quits acting: what were her best roles?

Emma Watson, star of Harry Potter And Little Women, has shocked the whole world with what appears to be a grounded intention. The actress interpreter of Hermione Granger in fact, it is rumored, he would like to abandon cinema forever. The news is obviously disconcerting, considering that he has only thirty years and an entire career ahead of him. In fact, it must be remembered that Watson did not only act in the saga of Harry Potter, but he knew how to diversify his fame, acting in great films such as Little Women, Beauty and the Beast And Bling Ring.

Emma Watson: the motivation behind the farewell decision

This certainly represents a very important decision for Emma Watson who, since 2001, has become one of the most famous actresses in the world. As reported by the Daily Mail the talented actress, just thirty years old, would be willing to leave acting for something that, in her opinion, goes beyond everything: privacy. Basically, in fact, Emma Watson is said to want to leave the scenes behind to devote time and attention to her private life and in particular to her new boyfriend, Leo Robinton. With this guy the star of Noah he would be seriously considering building a family.

It is therefore inevitable that the thought goes to a hypothetical withdrawal from the spotlight that can give peace and tranquility to the couple. A tranquility that would serve them to build the foundations for a married life that is not hindered by commitments and pressures from journalists.

Emma Watson: her best performances

Now known all over the world, Emma Watson is an actress of undisputed talent. His career began at the age of 11 with the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, has been able to give her many satisfactions. In fact, it is not necessary to link her fame only and exclusively to the saga of the most famous magician of all time, but it is necessary to recognize the versatility of this actress. In fact, Watson, even a little to “escape” from the role of Hermione Granger she has participated in several films of great productions and has measured herself alongside other great actors. In the movie Noah, for example, had the opportunity to act alongside Russell Crowe and at the same time being directed by the magical Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a dream).

In addition to the already mentioned Little Women, Beauty and the Beast And Bling Ring, Emma Watson Emma Watson has proven her talent in films such as Marilyn, from Simon Curtis and in Regression, from Alejandro Amenabar. But the role that perhaps more than the others has given her prestige and luster is that of Sam in the film We are infinite, which earned her the best actress award given to San Diego Film Critics Society Awards, a People’s Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama along with several other awards and accolades.