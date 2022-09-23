Emma Watson raves about Rupert Grint’s ‘brilliant’ performance

Although they’ve portrayed a couple on-screen, off-screen, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint’s relationship couldn’t be more different. Thanks to the eight Harry Potter movies, the couple really grew together and developed a brother-like bond. Throughout their tenures in the massive film franchise, they have known each other very well. However, they still found ways to surprise and impress each other during filming.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint worked on ‘Harry Potter’ films for 10 years

Because Grint and Watson worked together for a full decade, they got to see each other grow as actors. In particular, in the last two films, they have been tasked with telling a very complex story. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1for example, Grint had to show the true depth of feelings that his character, Ron, had for Watson’s character, Hermione.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ star impressed with ‘Handmaid’ actor’s work in seventh film

It seems that, in Watson’s eyes, Grint did a great job of showing Ron’s love for Hermione. In particular, she was impressed with how he portrayed Ron’s return. Harry Potter fans will recall Ron temporarily stepping down from the search for Voldemort’s horcruxes. Jealousy and frequent wearing of Tom Riddle’s locket led him to believe that Hermione and Harry had romantic feelings for each other.

Of course, Ron eventually returns and quickly clarifies that he should never have left in the first place. In an interview with Collider, Watson revealed that Grint really showed off his skills in the aforementioned scene. “When he comes back, Rupert’s performance is so brilliant, he plays it perfectly,” Watson said. “It’s all written on Rupert’s face that he really loves her and that he’s terribly sorry to have left her. »

Watson was also impressed with how Grint handled the scene of Fred’s death

But Ron’s return isn’t the only scene that made Watson gush about his co-star’s talent. She was also particularly moved by her work in a scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Fans will no doubt remember Ron breaking down in tears after his brother Fred was killed in war. While the scene was sad for viewers to watch, Watson herself was in shock at Grint’s ability to fall into such intense emotion.

“There’s a scene where Rupert’s brother dies and what’s amazing about Rupert is that he’s a very self-sufficient human being,” Watson shared with Jo Blo. “It’s very rare that you see him get emotional. The minute the camera rolls, he just becomes this other thing and he has so many things, and I’m like, ‘Where did that come from? Anyway, there’s a scene where he’s crying and I remember having to remind myself to keep playing because I just wanted to say, ‘You’re amazing! It was amazing! I don’t know where he got it from.

Clearly, Watson was able to appreciate his castmate’s work while they were on set for Harry Potter. It’s good that the actors seemed to support each other through their life-changing journeys.

