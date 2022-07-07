Emma Watson ready to play Hermione again? She would have a shocking condition to sign

Yahoo News – videos

Céline Tran in La Face Katché: “As an X actress, I did not correspond to the stereotypes of the young French woman”

Nearly ten years after the end of her career as an X actress, Céline Tran has come a long way. Of Vietnamese origin through her dad, she has, over time, learned to understand the silences that have long surrounded her family unit. For Yahoo in La Face Katché, Céline Tran looks back on her childhood and these “differences” which were played out in pain, but also her special relationship with her origins and her parents, including her choice to embark on the pornographic industry. After telling her story in her book, “Do not say that you like it” (Ed. La musardine), Céline Tran recently released a comic strip called “Itinerary of a bitch”, published by Glénat. Drum legend and emblematic juror of “Nouvelle Star”, Manu Katché plays with the greatest (Sting, Peter Gabriel, Jonasz, Cabrel, Youssou N’dour, Souchon, etc.). For Yahoo, and exclusively in the “Face Katché”, he wanted to meet personalities from diversity, famous or anonymous. Their stories, moving, inspiring, their life paths: they give themselves up to the most famous drummer in France. Find all the episodes of La Face Katché on Yahoo