Emma Watson ready to return to the Harry Potter saga, she gives production an ultimatum

Emma Watson would not be against a return to the Harry Potter saga. However, to do so, she would have given the production an ultimatum.

The Harry Potter saga is one of the most followed in the world. She is adored by millions of fans around the world. Last January, a cast reunion entitled: “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” bewitched lovers of the universe. So much so that many hope to see the original cast again in a new project. Emma Watson, is also open to thisat one condition.

A growing universe

Last January, the reunion of former students of Hogwarts had made the greatest happiness of the fans. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), they were almost all there, to celebrate the reunion of a universe that changed their lives for ever.

Fans are waiting for this, a new Harry Potter project with the original cast. Especially since the universe of the Wizarding World (JK Rowling’s Wizarding World) is expanding with the recent release of the third Fantastic Beasts film, a spin-off from the saga, and the production of a video game.

An ultimatum to production

A flagship actress of the saga is in any case ready to resume her role. Indeed, Emma Watson is not reluctant to resume her role in the saga. Sources reportedly told the media ewwfeed, that the 32-year-old actress was not against the idea, but she would have a big condition. In fact, Emma Watson would not reprise her role if JK Rowling, the creator of the universe, is involved. She would therefore like her to be excluded from the hypothetical project.

The reason ? JK Rowling has been repeatedly accused of transphobia on her social media. Words which had been condemned by the members of the cast, and which vhave against the values ​​of Emma Watson who is very committed. In March 2022, during the BAFTAs, she had also sent an indirect spade potential to the designer. Rebel Wilson, the presenter, introduced him saying, “This is Emma Watson, she calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.” To which she replied: “I’m here for all the witches, by the way”.