Emma Watson recalls being ‘stunned’ by Daniel Radcliffe

To say that Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe spent a lot of time together would be an understatement. The couple literally grew up together, spending a decade of their lives filming and promoting the Harry Potter films. Thanks to all the time they spent together, they got to know each other very well. In fact, Watson shared that she thought of Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as her brothers.

Despite all the time the trio spent together, they managed to surprise each other. This was especially true in the last Harry Potter films. Watson has been candid about the fact that she was in awe of some of the acting skills her co-stars displayed. In an interview with JoBlo, the Beauty and the Beast The star admitted that she was particularly impressed by Radcliffe’s boldness and courage.

