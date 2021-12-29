Emma Watson recalls the moment she fell in love with Tom Felton

Waiting for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts Special, which will air on January 1 on Sky Cinema at the same time as the USA, we bring you a tender memory of Emma Watson, who lost her head to Tom Felton.

It is shortly before January 1, 2022, the day in which not only will the new year begin and we will talk about hopes and good intentions, but above all it will be broadcast, to the delight of fans of Harry Potter, the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, which proposes a reunion in which they will participate Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other esteemed cast members, as well as the directors who participated in the making of the eight films in the saga. Now, someone who has had the opportunity to preview at least a small piece of it has given us a tasty preview, which concerns the crush of Emma Stone for Tom Felton, alias Draco Malfoy.

Emma Watson’s confession

Emma Watson, which in the eight films in the series of Harry Potter it was Hermione Granger, which ends up falling in love with Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), she recalled, in the special, the exact moment in which she realized she had fallen in love with Tom Felton. As we know, Hermione And Draco they cordially hated each other in the saga, but that didn’t stop the actress’s heart beating for her blond colleague. When they first immersed themselves in their characters they were 10 and 12 years old, respectively, to take leave of the universe of Harry Potter at 20 and 22. But here are the words of Emma, which reveal to us that “convict was” a design:

I went into the room where we were taking lessons. The task they had assigned us was to draw God as we imagined him. Tom drew a girl on the skateboard in the baseball cap with the back visor, and, I don’t know how to put it, but I just fell in love with him.

The actress went on to say that she went to the set even when she didn’t have to act just to watch Felton, whose number, on the time sheets, was seven. Emma remembers very well the attitude of Tom in his regards. The actor was affectionate with her, but treated her like a younger sister. The two have never been in a relationship, and yet Felton he has always been lovely with the Watson.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts special and where to see it

The special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will be broadcast simultaneously with the United States, where it will be broadcast by HBO, on the dedicated channel Sky Cinema Harry Potter. It will also be possible to see it in streaming on NOW.

Besides Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint, will participate in the memorable reunion of the saga Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, the manufacturer David Heyman and the directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell And David Yates.

Finally, from 1 to 6 January, the entire saga of Harry Potter – from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, will always be available on Sky Cinema Harry Potter and streaming on NOW.