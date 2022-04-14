Emma Watson receives a nice check for two meetings at Kering

Her arrival had caused a lot of ink to flow: in June 2020, Emma Watson was appointed administrator of Kering. The French luxury group which owns Gucci, Yves-Saint Laurent and Balenciaga was then pleased to welcome “one of the most popular actresses and one of the most famous activists in the world”. Since then, within the company, the one who made a name for herself through the Harry Potter saga chairs the Sustainable Development Committee, in keeping with her commitment to ethical fashion. A role for which she received more than 26,000 euros in 2021.

But there is a wolf: while browsing Kering’s latest annual report, financial analysts at OFG Research noticed that the star was far from dedicated to his position. Thus, professionals have highlighted Emma Watson’s low attendance rate at meetings of the company’s board of directors: she only attended two of the ten gatherings recorded in 2021. Worse, the one who occupies the position of Chair of the Sustainable Development Committee did not even take part in its only annual meeting “due to external commitments of which the Board was aware upstream”, justifies the report.

More than 26,000 euros

Overall, Emma Watson, who is also a goodwill ambassador for UN Women, has the lowest attendance rate at various meetings among Kering directors, with only 18% attendance against 87% on average. Her compensation seems to be impacted, since she records the lowest salary of Kering directors for the whole of 2021, with 26,369 euros against, for example, 43,741 euros for Tidjane Thiam, chairman of the Audit Committee. However, the sum remains significant, for only two meetings in one year.

Questioned by Capital, the Kering group explains that “apart from formal meetings dedicated to the Board of Directors, Emma Watson participated this year in several internal meetings”, adding that she also exchanged with certain members of the Board of Directors. Many times. The actress would have finally had a busy agenda, according to Kering, since she would have intervened during a seminar and would also have “triggered the launch of an internal project” on the improvement of information of the brands of the group to their client in terms of sustainable development.

Contacted by Capital, Emma Watson’s agent has not yet responded to our requests.