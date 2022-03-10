Emma Watson reflects on her childhood and tells why she left home at the age of ten

‘Harry Potter’ was a before and after in the life of Emma Watson. The actress, who played Hermione Granger in the popular JK Rowling saga, became a true international star when she was just a child. A success that considerably changed his childhood and part of his adolescence, and that caused him to leave the family home when he was only ten years old.

Two decades after the premiere of the first installment of ‘Harry Potter’, Emma Watson gives an interview to the publication ‘GQ UK’ where she reflects on her childhood and the experience of being part of one of the most followed film sagas of recent times . The actress had to learn to take care of herself and away from her parents. “I left home when I was ten years old. We were away for two months and traveled around England; we went to Newcastle, Durham and Scotland. Everywhere,” she says.

According to Emma Watson, the big difference between her and other of her peers like Daniel Radcliffe or Rupert Grint, was that the actress did not have the company of her family. “I think that was a key difference. I didn’t have my parents accompanying me, I didn’t have any members of my family,” she adds. “My parents both worked and I didn’t want to do that, which I respect. They are very ambitious with their careers and how they are divorced, if my mother started to travel with me she could not have taken care of my little brother. It was not a possibility,” she maintains.

life in a hotel

“I was responsible for myself, and by being responsible for myself, I knew I was my own protector,” says Watson. The actress also confesses that the leading trio of the saga was forced to move to a hotel since the media boom generated by ‘Harry Potter’ prevented them from living a normal life at home. “There was press in our houses. It was a whirlpool of madness,” she recalls.