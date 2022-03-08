Emma Watson reflects on not knowing if she wanted to be an actress

It wasn’t long ago that rumors about Emma Watson’s acting career surfaced. Multiple news sources reported that the Harry Potter alum was engaged and retiring from acting to focus on their relationship. After months of speculation, the actor took to Twitter to debunk those claims. However, there was a time when Watson seriously questioned whether acting was his way.

Watson was always sure that she was destined to play Hermione Granger. Like millions of others, she fell in love with the character after reading the Harry Potter books. She noted the similarities between her and the witch early on. So when the opportunity to audition for the movies materialized, she was eager to jump on it.

Emma Watson | Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Emma Watson was originally only signed on for two ‘Harry Potter’ movies

But as much as Watson loved playing Hermione, she wondered if she wanted to be in all eight films. The perks of Being a Wallflower The actress was only 9 years old when she committed to the role. Also, she initially only signed on for two films. As time went on, Watson wasn’t sure she wanted to continue the franchise. She had a deep passion for learning and wanted to attend college. However, because she filmed and promoted the Harry Potter movies took up so much of his time that he had to freeze those dreams.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/_31zwi0U8NE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Reveals Her First Big Splurge With Her ‘Harry Potter’ Money

Ultimately, it was Watson’s love for Hermione that pushed her to see the Harry Potter movies to completion. The actress herself admitted that it would have caused her physical pain to see another actor take on the role in the movies. But even after Watson decided to continue playing Hermione, she wasn’t sure acting was the career path she wanted to pursue. When she revealed this in interviews, she received quite a bit of criticism. The British actress admits that she was quite surprised by the backlash.

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ actor was surprised that people reacted so much to her questioning her career path.

“I was also a little surprised by people’s responses,” Watson shared in a conversation with Interview magazine. “Maybe it’s because, right now, there are so many people who want to be famous, so how could I not want this? Or, how could I not want to keep it forever? But I guess I just want to be sure it’s what I want. He was very young, and I don’t think he really knew the greatness of what he was signing. I really want to study. I would love to try the theater. I need to try things.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/eafH_Ni-3nc?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Got ‘So Sick’ On Set But Was Told To ‘Wear It For The Scene’

Watson didn’t know if she had the right personality to be an actress.

In addition to having other interests, Watson was also unsure if she had the right temperament to make acting her career. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Beauty and the Beast The actor explained that he was not sure if his personality was suitable for the entertainment industry. “I’ve been doing this since I was 10 or 11 years old, and I’ve often thought, I’m so bad for this job because I’m too serious; I’m a pain in the ass; I’m difficult; I don’t fit.

Considering that Watson was only 9 years old when she was cast Harry Potter, it makes sense that he questioned whether acting was his true path. However, with time and exploration, Watson was able to commit to being a professional actor.

RELATED: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint Didn’t Hang Out When They Weren’t Filming ‘Harry Potter’