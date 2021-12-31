Emma Watson remembers the moment she “fell in love” in Harry Potter

A few days ago it was announced the return of the cast of Harry Potter for a special reunion on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the famous magician saga (here the official trailer released by HBO Max). The reunion, which will air on January 1st on Sky (simultaneously with the United States) will see the whole cast of the eight films together again, first of all the magical trio: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint. The three began to interpret the protagonists of the saga written by the author JK Rowling from very young (Watson she was only 10 when she started shooting her role as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone).

In a new interview close to the special episode, the actress told of when she had a crush on a colleague from a very young age, with whom she shared the set countless times.

Emma Watson and the crush on the set of Harry Potter

As reported by ET Canada, during a preview for the reunion special of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, Watson recalled the moment when “in love” from Tom Felton.

The actress revealed that one day during on-set tutoring, the actors of Harry Potter they were given the task of drawing how they thought “God looked”. Apparently, Felton drew a “girl with a cap backwards on a skateboard“, Which entertained the actress, then a child, so much that she fell in love with the future set colleague. Below is the full statement:

“I went into the room where we were teaching. The assignment we were given was to draw the look of God in our opinion, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to say it, I fell in love with him “.

Since that time, he explained Watson, she used to “come in every day and look up his number on the call sheet“. Her crush on the young man Felton it was so strong that he even remembers his call number, which was “number seven”.

If the number of Felton appeared on the call sheet, the actress recalls that it would have been “an extra exciting day“. However, due to the age difference of the two actors, Watson remember that the colleague felt it “as the [sua] little sister“. However, the actor was apparently aware of the crush on Watson for him, which made him feel “very protective of him“. Although they never dated, Felton has always had a “weakness” for Watson and compared their relationship to something “familiar”.

While nothing romantic ever happened between Watson and Felton, the couple shared a warm hug as they reunited in front of the camera for the Harry Potter reunion special. Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts is the 20th anniversary of the release of the first movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Fans can’t wait to learn more about Watson’s crush on Felton, as well as other behind-the-scenes Harry Potter tidbits, once the reunion special airs on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.